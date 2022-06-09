Nashville hit Toronto on Thursday night, as the city’s finest busted out the boots, rhinestones, and cowboy hats and flocked to the Evergreen Brick Works for the 20th annual Scrubs in the City fundraiser.

Presented by Holt Renfrew in collaboration with Mantella corporation, this year’s event shined the spotlight on America’s south with a Nashville theme — something that was reflected at every turn.

With an upbeat and nostalgic vibe upon entry, the immersive event offered a perpetual sense of discovery and enjoyment through its photo-worthy fashion, food, entertainment, decor, and countless talking points. Judging from the energy throughout the space, it was clear that guests were more than ready to make up for lost time (even if it did result in a slight morning headache the next day); this was the first Scrubs in the City event in three years, thanks to the pandemic.

And with a committee that includes Toronto’s society page staples — featuring Molly Fitzpatrick (co-chair), Lucina Kogan (co-chair), Julie Crossland, Romelia Dilawri, Laryssa McCluer, Vivian Greenberg, Sylvia Mantella, Holly Miklas, Suzanne Rogers, Julia Mordini, and Candice Sinclair — the event definitely delivered all of the over-the-top party vibes guests have come to expect from the affair.

In between catching up with familiar faces, guests danced to the sounds of Sole Power Productions (who played crowd-pleasing favourites — from popular classics to country songs), posed for photos on a hay-filled photo booths, mowed down on gourmet bites and cotton candy, applied temporary tattoos, and got even more glam with professional makeup touchups.

The event raised a record $1,075,000 for The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids). These funds will support the new, first-in-Canada Cellular Therapy Facility, which will allow SickKids to harness the power of the immune system to fight cancer and other diseases, using a patient’s own cells.

An exclusive silent auction contributed to the generation of these dollars, featuring luxury items like courtside Raptor’s tickets, an exclusive vacation package to attend New York Fashion Week in style, and a custom RVNG couture gown, just to name a few.

Over the past 21 years Scrubs has raised over $8.4M for various high priority needs of the hospital. To date, the annual event has raised more than $7.3 million in support of some of the most critical needs at the hospital.

Next year Scrubs in the City will transport guests to easy, breezy days in Greece with a just-announced Mykonos theme.In the meantime, check out all of the photos from the evening here.