“Five Minutes With” Canadian rapper, singer and producer, Sty-Low

Sty-Low AKA Mister D.O.P.E (Determination On Point Everyday) is a Canadian rapper, singer and producer out of Toronto. Mixing the roughness of Hip-Hop and the melodies of R’n’B, he is all about making good music with a meaning. Influenced by 90’s West Coast Hip-Hop, especially artists like Bone Thugs N Harmony and 2Pac, producers like Dr. Dre, Dj Quik and DJ U-Neek, his trademark is a low-toned yet energetic/fast rap style he named “Whisper Roar”, and very melodic beats. Sty-Low is all about “Keeping good music afloat in a wack music ocean” and brings you the kind of music you want to abuse the repeat button for.
Name:
Sty-Low
Genre:
Hip-Hop/RnB
Founded:
2017
# of Albums:
I am more of a single driven type of artist
Latest Single:
Rid’n & Vib’n
Latest Video:
Favourite musician growing up:
2pac, Bone Thugs N Harmony, Dr. Dre
Favourite musician now:
2pac, Bone Thugs N Harmony, Dr. Dre
Guilty pleasure song:
Notorious Thugs by The Notorious BIG ft Bone Thugs N Harmony
Live show ritual:
Nothing in particular
Favourite local musician:
Legendary Toronto rapper Infinite that I had the chance to work with for my next single.
EP or LP?
LP
Early bird or night owl?
Night owl
Road or studio?
Studio, I love creating
Any shows or albums coming up?
I am getting ready to shoot a video for my next single called “DIF’REN”
Where can we follow you?
***
Rapid Fire Toronto Qs
Favourite local restaurant:
4c Broast Chicken in Scarborough
Favourite street in your city:
Bay St (every time I am downtown and see all the banks and businesses it just motivates me to work harder)
Favourite park in your city:
Don’t have one in particular
Favourite music venue in your city:
Rebel
Favourite music store in your city:
I am more of an Amazon Prime type of guy but if i go to a music store it is Long & McQuade