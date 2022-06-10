“Five Minutes With” Canadian rapper, singer and producer, Sty-Low

Sty-Low AKA Mister D.O.P.E (Determination On Point Everyday) is a Canadian rapper, singer and producer out of Toronto. Mixing the roughness of Hip-Hop and the melodies of R’n’B, he is all about making good music with a meaning. Influenced by 90’s West Coast Hip-Hop, especially artists like Bone Thugs N Harmony and 2Pac, producers like Dr. Dre, Dj Quik and DJ U-Neek, his trademark is a low-toned yet energetic/fast rap style he named “Whisper Roar”, and very melodic beats. Sty-Low is all about “Keeping good music afloat in a wack music ocean” and brings you the kind of music you want to abuse the repeat button for.

Name:

Sty-Low

Genre:

Hip-Hop/RnB

Founded:

2017

# of Albums:

I am more of a single driven type of artist

Latest Single:

Rid’n & Vib’n

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

2pac, Bone Thugs N Harmony, Dr. Dre

Favourite musician now:

2pac, Bone Thugs N Harmony, Dr. Dre

Guilty pleasure song:

Notorious Thugs by The Notorious BIG ft Bone Thugs N Harmony

Live show ritual:

Nothing in particular

Favourite local musician:

Legendary Toronto rapper Infinite that I had the chance to work with for my next single.

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

Night owl

Road or studio?

Studio, I love creating

Any shows or albums coming up?

I am getting ready to shoot a video for my next single called “DIF’REN”

Where can we follow you?

Instagram

***

Rapid Fire Toronto Qs

Favourite local restaurant:

4c Broast Chicken in Scarborough

Favourite street in your city:

Bay St (every time I am downtown and see all the banks and businesses it just motivates me to work harder)

Favourite park in your city:

Don’t have one in particular

Favourite music venue in your city:

Rebel

Favourite music store in your city:

I am more of an Amazon Prime type of guy but if i go to a music store it is Long & McQuade