Lavender & Herb Rotisserie Chicken Recipe from Blue Goose Pure Foods

Blue Goose Pure Foods sent us this recipe for Rotisserie Chicken Day which took place on Saturday, June 2nd.

Lavender and Herb Rotisserie Chicken Recipe

Ingredients

● 1 Blue Goose whole organic chicken

● 2 lavender stems

● 4 cups water

● 1 lemon

● 1⁄4 cup salt

● 2 cloves of garlic

● 1⁄4 cup of brown sugar

● 1 medium sized onion

● 6 sprigs dried rosemary

● 2 tsp. black peppercorn

● 5 sprigs of dried thyme

Directions

1. Start by preparing the brine by filling a large pot with 4 cups of water, salt, brown sugar, and 1 sprig of rosemary. Stir until the salt and sugar has fully dissolved. Let cool to room temperature.

2. Rinse chicken under water and place in the brine, breast side down. Cover with a lid and refrigerate for 4 hours.

3. While the chicken is marinating, prepare the dry rub. Using a mortar and pestle, combine 3 sprigs of dried rosemary, 3 sprigs of thyme, the flowers from 2 lavender stems, black peppercorn, and a pinch of salt to taste.

4. After 4 hours, remove the chicken from the brine, rinse and pat dry to remove any excess salt.

5. Stuff the inside of the chicken with 1 lemon, cut in half, one half of the medium sized onion with the

skin removed, 2 cloves of lightly crushed garlic with skins removed, and the remaining sprigs of

rosemary and thyme.

6. Rub the dry spice mixture all over the outside of the chicken.

7. Truss the chicken with cooking twine to seal the cavity and ensure even cooking.

8. Secure the chicken on a rotisserie spit and place in grill with a grill-safe pan underneath to catch the

drippings.

9. Cook the chicken in a 375°F grill over indirect heat for 1 1⁄2 to 2 hours or until the thickest part of the

chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165°F. Check the chicken every 20-30 minute to baste with

drippings, and ensure that it is cooking evenly.

10. Once cooked through, remove the chicken from the grill and rotisserie spit, cover with tin foil and let

rest for 10-15 minutes.

11. Cut and serve with your favourite vegetables, salad, or side.