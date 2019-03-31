Mary Berg’s White Wine Grilled Chicken and Niçoise Salad Recipe

Toronto Chef Mary Berg has teamed up with All-Clad Canada to create this White Wine Grilled Chicken with Grilled Niçoise Salad Recipe.

White Wine Grilled Chicken with Grilled Niçoise Salad Recipe

Serves 4 to 6

Ingredients

1 whole chicken, approximately 4lbs

¾ cup dry white wine

½ lemon, zested and juiced

½ orange, zested and juiced

3 tablespoons chopped fresh rosemary, divided

3 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme, divided

6 tablespoons olive oil

1lb mini potatoes

1 small red onion, peeled, trimmed, and cut into 8 wedges

¾lb green beans, trimmed

1 pint cherry tomatoes

2 small heads tender leaf lettuce, leaves separated

4 large hardboiled eggs, peeled and quartered

½ cup niçoise or other small black olives

¼ cup capers, drained

¼ cup finely chopped parsley

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Dressing:

¼ cup white wine vinegar

½ small shallot, minced

1 clove garlic, minced

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon grainy Dijon mustard

2 anchovy fillets, mashed, or 1 teaspoon anchovy paste

2 teaspoons honey

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

Reserved lemon and orange zest

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Directions

1. For the chicken, remove the giblets from the neck of the bird and dry off the inside and outside of the chicken with paper towel and set aside.

2. In the centre cone of your All-Clad Canada Outdoor Stainless Steel Chicken Roaster, combine the wine, lemon and orange juice, and 1 tablespoon each of chopped rosemary and thyme. Set the citrus zest aside for the dressing and combine the remaining rosemary and thyme with the olive oil. Using a basting brush, coat the inside and outside of the chicken with half of the oil and herb mixture and season generously with salt and pepper. Place the chicken onto the centre cone of the All-Clad Roaster and set aside while you preheat your grill to medium heat, about 375ºF.

3. When the grill is up to temperature, turn off one side of the grill and place the All-Clad Canada Roaster over indirect medium heat. Close the lid of your grill and allow the chicken to cook for about 1 to 1½ hours. It will not be done at this point but this is when you’ll start to add the ingredients for your grilled niçoise.

4. While the chicken is cooking, parboil the potatoes in boiling salted water just until they start to become tender, about 10 minutes. Drain and toss the potatoes into a large bowl along with the red onions and drizzle over about 1½ tablespoons of the herb oil mixture. Season with salt and pepper and toss to coat. Once your chicken has been roasting for about 1 to 1 ½ hours, carefully add the potatoes and onions to the bottom of the All-Clad Canada Roaster. Close the lid of the grill and allow everything to continue cooking for another 20 minutes.

5. Meanwhile, toss the tomatoes and green beans with the remaining herb oil and season with salt and pepper. After 20 minutes, add the tomatoes and beans to the bottom of the Roaster, close the grill, and continue to cook for another 10 to 15 minutes or until the internal temperature of the chicken’s thigh registers at 165ºF. Remove the Roaster from the heat and set it out onto a rimmed baking sheet. Tent the chicken and vegetables and allow them to rest for 15 minutes while you prepare your salad and dressing.

6. For the salad, lay out the lettuce leaves on a large serving platter, leaving room for the chicken, and top with the hardboiled eggs, olives, and capers. Whip up the dressing by whisking together the vinegar, shallot, garlic, Dijon, grainy Dijon, anchovy, and honey. Slowly whisk in the extra virgin olive oil, add in the reserved lemon and orange zest, and season the dressing with salt and pepper to taste.

7. To serve, transfer the vegetables onto the salad and place the chicken onto the serving platter. Drizzle with the dressing and give the whole dish a scattering of fresh parsley.

About Mary Berg: After taking home the title on season three of MasterChef Canada, Mary’s ability to reimagine culinary classics while still maintaining the original heart of the dish has become her signature style. She can now be spotted regularly as a Food Expert on CTV’s Your Morning, The Social and The Marilyn Denis Show.