Homegrown Business: Tahani Aburaneh of F.I.R.E.

After more than three decades in real estate, Tahani Aburaneh has built her career on one clear mission: empowering women to take charge of their financial futures. As the founder of the F.I.R.E. (Females in Real Estate) movement and the upcoming BuildHer Conference, Aburaneh blends education, mentorship, and community to help women learn how to invest, grow wealth, and gain confidence in managing their finances.

What is your business called and what does it do?

I founded F.I.R.E. and the BuildHer Conference, two platforms designed to empower women financially. F.I.R.E. was created to help women learn how to buy, invest, and build wealth through real estate. BuildHer, launching on October 29, 2025, expands that mission to encompass a broader range of wealth-building opportunities—from real estate to alternative investments—providing women with practical tools and the confidence to build, protect, and grow their financial assets.

What made you want to do this work?

When I began attending real estate investment events, I noticed how few women were present and how many felt they did not belong. Most women left investing and money-making decisions to men, and that realization became my spark. I began encouraging men to bring their wives, daughters, or partners to these events. A few years later, I launched the F.I.R.E. movement to give women a safe and trusted space to learn, connect, and take action. It was created to educate and bridge the gap between desire and confidence. BuildHer is the evolution of that vision—a larger and broader platform helping women from all financial backgrounds learn how to invest, grow wealth, and build financial security together.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

Many women I met had the drive to build wealth but lacked trust in their ability to invest—not because they weren’t capable, but because they lacked knowledge, examples, and community. Too often, money feels intimidating or out of reach. I wanted to change that by creating a space where women could access education, mentorship, and inspiration all in one place. Once you see what’s possible and meet others who are doing it, you begin to believe it’s possible for you too.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Our community includes women of all ages and financial stages—from first-time investors to seasoned professionals. They are entrepreneurs, real estate agents, career professionals, and women who are simply ready to take control of their financial future. What unites them is ambition—the desire to learn, grow, and create options for themselves and their families. BuildHer was designed as a supportive community for all of them: a place to connect, collaborate, and build wealth with purpose.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

BuildHer and F.I.R.E. generate revenue through event ticket sales, partnerships, and sponsorships with organizations that share our mission. I have personally funded much of this work because I believe deeply in its purpose, and I have always been willing to put my own resources on the line to make it happen. Thankfully, the response has been incredible—showing that women are eager for this kind of education and community.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

While BuildHer is proudly based in the Waterloo Region, one of Canada’s fastest-growing economic hubs, our reach extends far beyond. Through virtual programs, national partnerships, and future expansion, we are connecting women across Ontario and Canada. This region’s mix of innovation, real estate growth, and entrepreneurial energy makes it the perfect home base for BuildHer to thrive and grow.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

The best question anyone can ask is:

“Will this truly help me build long-term wealth, not just short-term results?”

The answer should always be yes if the focus is on education rather than sales. At BuildHer, every session, speaker, and resource is designed to help women understand money from the inside out—so they can make smarter choices and not just feel inspired for a day.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part is seeing women light up when something clicks—when they hear a story, a strategy, or a tip that makes them say, “I can do this too.” It is witnessing confidence replace confusion.

The hardest part is the behind-the-scenes work: long days, logistics, and the personal risk involved in producing large-scale events. But seeing women walk away with new confidence and a sense of community makes it all worthwhile.

Where can we follow you?

Website