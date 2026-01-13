Bonita the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Get ready to fall in love with Bonita, a truly sweet girl who’s just waiting to find her forever home! This adorable lady might be a touch nervous when she first meets new people, but a few tasty treats and some gentle encouragement are all it takes for her charming personality to shine through.

Bonita is a dream on walks – she walks beautifully right beside you. She’s not bothered by loud noises or busy traffic, making her a wonderful companion for city strolls or park adventures. While toys aren’t her main focus, she loves a good chase in the park and is happy to show off her playful side.

But Bonita’s absolute favourite thing? Butt and neck scratches! Forget head scratches – this girl is all about those satisfying rubs that make her tail wag with pure joy. She’s also a big fan of treats, which makes training a breeze. Bonita is truly a sweet, gentle soul who’s ready to bring so much love and happiness into your life.

Could Bonita be the perfect addition to your family? Come meet this lovely girl today!

Bonita

Breed: Mixed Breed, Medium (up to 44 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 4 years, 6 months

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Grey

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

