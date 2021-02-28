A Mouth Watering Pulled Turkey Naan Pizza by Suki Hariharan

Pulled Turkey Naan Pizza

Serves: 4

Prep time: 5 mins

Cooking Time: 50 mins

Ingredients:

– 1 lbs boneless skinless turkey breast

– 2 Tbsp brown sugar

– ​1 Tbsp kosher salt

– ​1 tsp ground black pepper

– ​1 tsp onion powder

– ​2 tsp paprika

– 1 tsp cayenne

– ​1/2 tsp white pepper

– ​1.5 cups low-sodium vegetable broth

NAAN Pizza

– ​2 naan bread

– ​1/2 cup fontina cheese shredded

– ​1/2 cup smoked Gouda cheese shredded

– 1 Tbsp chopped cilantro

– ​2 green chillies (optional)

Directions:

1. Combine all the pulled turkey ingredients into the bowl of your pressure cooker

2. Pressure cook. Cover and set the pressure cooker lid valve to “sealing.” Pressure cook on high for 10 minutes, followed by a 5-minute natural release, followed by a quick release (carefully flip the valve to “venting”) to release whatever pressure remains.

3. Shred. Remove the lid and use two forks to shred the turkey. Give it a thorough toss with the remaining juices in the pressure cooker.

4. Place naan bread on a large baking sheet. Sprinkle with half of the shredded cheeses (save the rest for the top).

5. Arrange the pulled turkey evenly between the two naans. Top with the rest of the shredded cheese and green chillies. Bake in the oven at 400 degrees F for 10-12 minutes, or until golden and bubbly. Garnish with fresh chopped cilantro.

NUTRI TABLE:

Calories: 391

Protein: 39 g

Carbs: 31 g

Fat: 13 g

Sodium: 1425 mg

by Suki Hariharan / @relishthebite

canadianturkey.ca