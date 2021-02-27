Street Fighter V: Champion Edition (PS4) Review: Electric Shadaloo

Our review of Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, developed by Capcom and Dimps. Available Now for PS4 (reviewed) and Windows.

WHAT IS IT?

The supposedly final update to Street Fighter V. However, it’s Capcom, so, y’know…

IS IT GOOD?

It’s as good as any game lacking Fei Long can be.

WHO SHOULD PLAY IT?

Everyone except fans of Fei Long who, sniff, might, sniff, be wary of getting tears, sniff, on their controller.

THE WORLD WARRIORS

Street Fighter V has been going strong for (checks watch) five years now, an impressive and very Capcom’esque lifespan. We’ve had SFV, SFV: Arcade Edition, four “season passes” containing six characters each, and now, finally SFV: Champion Edition, containing every character released to date. We’ve been repeatedly assured that this is, in fact, the final version of SFV, but then Capcom says that every time. Heck, 1991’s Street Fighter II saw its most recent update (with new characters!) hit Nintendo Switch in 2017. In fact, SFV: CE still doesn’t include the final six characters, which come packaged in a “Season Pass.”

With a dizzying array of options for purchasing SFV, it’s easy to get confused – not least because the forty-character Champion Edition ($40.00) sells for fifteen dollars less than the “Season Five Pass” ($55.00), which contains only six characters. No, I don’t understand the economics. Yes, I know that people are habituated to microtransactions. No, it’s not okay.

That said, I’m here to review SFV in its current state, as of late-February 2021. As a long-time player, I’m here to tell you specifically about the Champion Edition, which contains 40 characters and a billion (amazing) alternate costumes, along with my thoughts on the first two of the “final season” characters that have been released. It’s very easy for me to recommend SFV: CE, which is actually discounted in the PlayStation Store right now. As for the “final season”, read on…

KING OF FIGHTERS

As much as I love Marvel vs. Capcom, the Injustice games, or that one Mortal Kombat where you can pit Alien vs. Predator, there’s little doubt that Street Fighter remains the all-time king of fighters. Street Fighter II and, arguably, Street Fighter IV are the two best fighters ever made, an opinion held not only by myself and my resident fighting guru, Forbes’s Matt Kang, but by the vast majority of the critical, casual, and competitive gaming communities. Street Fighter has always been better, even if it’s not always easier.

SFV: CE is not my favourite entry in the series. Partly that’s because it still lacks Fei Long, and partly because it’s more complicated than any SF I’ve ever played. In addition to (re)learning all your standard inputs – down, down-forward, forward, punch, amirite? – there’s a host of complex mechanics including EX moves, V-Triggers, V-Reversals, V-Skills, and Critical Arts. The most entertaining of these are the Critical Arts – the big, screen-filling animated attacks that require a full EX metre – and thankfully these are quite easy to pull off. As for the rest, my best advice is to remap controls so that the shoulder buttons handle whichever “V”-abilities work for you.

SMASH, BROS

Street Fighter has always had a hotly debated “tier” ranking – a list of characters from best to worst, typically categorized by play style. Akuma, for example, currently ranks #1 in the world – players think he is the best all-around fighter, provided you know what you’re doing.

If you’re anything like me, you do not know what you’re doing. You pick your characters based on nothing more than personal fancy. SFV: CE is a perfect game for that. Aside from the inexplicable absence of Fei Long, all my favourites are here: raccoon-loving ninja Ibuki, new character Zeku (also a ninja, and bearing a striking resemblance to classic Capcom character Strider), and classics like Ryu, Chun-Li, and Cammy.

I am also happy to report that “Season Five” launches with one of my long-time favourites, Dan Hibiki. Dan started off as a “joke” character, with his pitiful short-range hadokens and silly animations, though he’s evolved since then. In SFV, he’s practically competitive, which is honestly kind of weird, but I guess makes sense when it costs $55.00 for the “pass” that unlocks him. He’s joined by Eleven, a “mimic” who functions as a random palette swap of another character in your roster. (Eleven is lame.)

Now, to be fair to SFV, it’s actually possible to unlock characters by grinding out in-game Fake Money (sorry, “Fight Money” or “FM”). And look, I’ll never stop harping on about deliberately confusing microtransactions, but I admit that SFV: CE is a great deal. For $40 (or $20 if you own the base game), you get 40 characters and every alt costume including the mind-blowing Ryu-Ghosts ‘n Goblins costume. And if you save up enough FM, you can unlock at least a couple “Season 5” characters like Dan, Eleven (ugh, no), Rose (release date TBD), Oro (TBD), Rival Schools guest star Akira (TBD and totally awesome), and Character Unknown (TBD but please be Fei Long).

I’d be remiss if I didn’t also mention Street Fighter’s icky relationship with the human, and more specifically, female anatomy. While all of the fighters, male or female, are outsized caricatures, there’s no question that the female designs border on insulting. It’s distracting and unnecessary when, say, Taekwondo master Juri or the Brazilian Jiu Jitsu expert Laura jump into battle sporting bikinis and little else. It’s also alienating: my female friends are immediately turned off whenever they see some of the more egregious character designs. That the game’s generally well-liked trans character is a hypersexualized high-heel wearing, whip-wielding “biker chick” is, shall we say, revealing.

MORTAL COMBAT

If anything, my time with SFV: CE has only confirmed my suspicions that the series risks again drifting into the inaccessible. This happened once before – does anyone really look back fondly on Street Fighter III ? – and though SFIV represented a course correction, SFV is a tad overwhelming. Yes, it can be picked up and button mashed and it’s easy enough to pull off the spectacular Critical Arts. But spend more than thirty seconds online, and you’ll very quickly confront the importance of differentiating your V-Skills from your V-Triggers. To put it in perspective, I have a friend (cough cough, Matt Kang) who devotes as much time to SFV in a year as I devote to all my other games combined. That’s both a testament to the strength of a fighting system that rewards the initiated, and an access barrier for those of us who just want to shoot some fireballs.

None of which is to say SFV: CE isn’t a stellar game. I mean, it’s really good. I have a blast in single-player, in two-player against fellow casuals, and even when Matt agrees to fight me using someone he’s unfamiliar with. For $40, it’s a no-brainer.

As for “Season Five”, it’s patently ridiculous that Capcom asks players to spend $55.00 on a six character “pass” when the other 40 characters come packaged in a $40 game. As much as I love Dan, I’d rather grind out the 100,000 FM then buy that pass. Sure, if Fei Long was part of the package, maybe. But, sniff, there’s no Fei Long…

***

Visit the official page for Street Fighter V: Champion Edition here.