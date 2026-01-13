Charitable Choices: Hélène Timpano of The Change Bakers

The Change Bakers is a festive fundraising initiative that turns a beloved holiday tradition into meaningful impact. By selling architect-designed gingerbread kits of iconic Toronto landmarks, this volunteer-run project raises funds for Ronald McDonald House Toronto, helping support families with seriously ill children, one sweet creation at a time.

Describe your charity/non-profit/volunteer work in a few sentences.

The Change Bakers is a gingerbread fundraising initiative, co-founded by husband and wife team and gingerbread aficionados, Carlo and Hélène Timpano. Each holiday season, we “bake an impact” by selling gingerbread kits of iconic Toronto landmarks, including the CN Tower.

All profits from the sales are donated to Ronald McDonald House Toronto, which provides a temporary home for families with seriously ill children.

The kit designs are conceived by architects and prepared by the famous local bakery, The Rolling Pin, allowing others to share in the fun of a family gingerbread tradition while supporting a meaningful cause.

What problem does it aim to solve?

Our gingerbread kits make for a sweet and unique holiday tradition that allows you to have fun while giving back to the community. It is the perfect date night idea, hostess gift, family activity, and corporate social event, with a charitable twist.

When did you start/join it?

The Change Bakers was started in 2022, evolving from Carlo and Hélène’s 10-year stint as gingerbread house decorating rivals. Impressed and somewhat amazed by the significant interest their annual decorating competition generated online, we decided to create a way for others to join the fun, while also supporting a charitable cause. We collaborated with an architectural firm and a local bakery to produce gingerbread kits of Toronto landmarks. We do this purely on a volunteer basis, outside of our “day jobs,” and donate all the profits to charity.

What made you want to get involved?

We knew that making uniquely local and recognizable landmarks, in gingerbread, would catch the eye of the Toronto community and bring joy to those who chose to support our cause!

We chose The Ronald McDonald House Toronto as our charitable partner because it plays such an important role in supporting families with seriously ill children. We are fortunate to live in Toronto and have amazing access to facilities like the Hospital for Sick Children. But many families need to travel to access these same services, so by giving them home away from home, the Ronald McDonald House Toronto helps to reduce the emotional and financial stress of a child’s medical journey by offering comfortable accommodation and support services, such as a school for the children and wellness programs for the whole family.

What was the situation like when you started?

We launched our campaign with no real sense of how big a donation we could generate, but we were thrilled to raise $7,500 in our first year.

How has it changed since?

We are proud to say that by 2024, we nearly doubled our charitable impact, and the interest in our campaign continues to grow. We have had the opportunity to profile our gingerbread fundraiser in the newspaper, on TV, and on the radio. We now even have a kit on seasonal display at the CN Tower!

What more needs to be done?

Our greatest challenge is reaching a broader audience, as once people learn about our initiative, they are usually eager to support it!

How can our readers help?

Check out our website at thechangebakers.ca, purchase a kit, and share this unique holiday gift idea with others to help us “bake an impact” for Ronald McDonald House Toronto.

Where can we follow you?

PAY IT FORWARD: What is an awesome local charity that you love?

The Ronald McDonald House Toronto, of course! And Sick Kids, who are delivering amazing care to the little ones in our lives.