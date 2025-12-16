With a mission to make everyday movement more meaningful, Hopp is turning transportation into community impact. Under the leadership of General Manager David Riggs, the Toronto-based company recently launched an in-app donation feature in partnership with Fort York Food Bank, allowing riders to easily add $1 to their fare to help combat food insecurity in the city.

Describe your charity/non-profit/volunteer work in a few sentences

At Hopp, supporting the cities we operate in goes beyond transportation. Most recently, we launched an in-app donation feature in partnership with Fort York Food Bank, allowing riders to add $1 to their fare that goes directly to Toronto’s busiest food bank, and we matched contributions up to $10,000. It was a way to turn everyday movement through the city into meaningful community support.

What problem does it aim to solve?

According to the City of Toronto, food insecurity affects one in four households in Toronto, and organizations like the Fort York Food Bank are under intense pressure to keep up with demand. The holiday season often puts additional strain on food banks, as rising costs and seasonal expenses make it even harder for families to put food on the table.

This campaign felt especially important because the holidays are generally a time when community generosity is at its highest, and we wanted to turn that goodwill into meaningful, local impact. By partnering with the Fort York Food Bank, it made it simple for riders to take part: each trip contributed directly to helping feed Toronto families in need.

Our goal was to remind people that even small, everyday actions—like choosing how you get around—can play a role in supporting those facing food insecurity.

When did you start/join it?

The campaign launched on October 8 and ran through October 31. Torontonians showed up all October and made a huge difference.

What made you want to get involved?

Toronto and the GTA are more than just cities we operate in—they’re the communities we’re part of. Being part of those communities means showing up for Canadians every day, with a focus on safety, fairness, and transparency, and supporting causes that matter to our riders.

What was the situation like when you started?

Fort York Food Bank serves more than 6,300 people every week and is the city’s busiest food bank and the GTA’s second busiest. While donations were up 24% this Thanksgiving compared to last year, sustained community support is needed to help keep pace with the growing need of Torontonians. In the first week of our partnership, Hopp riders raised over $13,500, and that number continued to climb throughout the month.

How has it changed since?

The response was incredibly strong, with our donation totalling over $25,000. Every dollar collected translates directly into food and essential support for families who need it.

What more needs to be done?

This campaign is just one example of how Hopp is supporting the communities where it operates. Food insecurity isn’t a short-term issue—it requires ongoing attention and care. Beyond the holidays, many families continue to face challenges accessing affordable, nutritious food, so it’s important that both individuals and organizations stay involved year-round. We’re committed to being part of that effort by partnering with local groups like FYFB and continuing to invest in initiatives that make a meaningful, sustained difference in the community.

How can our readers help?

For more information on how to donate directly to FYFB, check here.

Do you have any events coming up?

Follow our Instagram to stay up to date on local initiatives and events we have up our sleeves!

Where can we follow you?

Website | Instagram

PAY IT FORWARD: What is an awesome local charity that you love?

Besides Fort York Food Bank, I also love the work that The Neighbourhood Organization (TNO) is doing. It supports newcomers, refugees, and low-income communities with employment, housing, and transportation help.