Charitable Choices: Susan Senecal of A&W Canada

Susan Senecal, President and CEO of A&W Canada, has been with the company since 1992. Beyond her corporate duties, she passionately serves as Chair of the MS Canada Board of Directors. Since 2008, A&W and MS Canada have joined forces on fundraising initiatives, culminating in the annual Burgers to Beat MS Day each August. This campaign has successfully raised over $20 million, supporting crucial research and enhancing the lives of Canadians living with multiple sclerosis (MS). Canada has one of the highest rates of MS worldwide, with an average of 12 new diagnoses daily. On August 22, $2 from every Teen Burger sold at A&W locations will contribute to MS Canada’s mission to find a cure and provide essential support to those affected by MS. Join the movement by participating in Burgers to Beat MS Day, donating online, or following the campaign on social media using #BurgersToBeatMS.

Describe your charity/non-profit/volunteer work in a few sentences.

Beyond my role at A&W Canada, I serve passionately as Chair of the MS Canada Board of Directors. For the past 16 years, A&W and MS Canada have organized various fundraising events and activities leading up to Burgers to Beat MS Day in August. The success of this campaign is a direct result of the dedication, creativity, and passion of our franchisees and their restaurant teams across the country. Since 2008, A&W has raised over $20 million to support MS Canada’s mission to find a cure for MS and improve the lives of those affected by the disease. On August 22nd, $2 from every Teen Burger sold will support Canadians living with MS and critical research.

What problem does it aim to solve?

Canada has one of the highest rates of MS in the world. On average, 12 Canadians are diagnosed with MS every day. With more than 90,000 Canadians living with MS, it is the most common neurological disease affecting young adults in Canada. Funds raised from Burgers to Beat MS Day help MS Canada continue offering programs and support that improve the quality of life of the MS community, fund research aimed at answering the most challenging questions about MS, and ultimately bring us one step closer to a world free of MS. Since 2008, the Burgers to Beat MS campaign has supported MS Canada in many ways, including contributions towards support programs and groundbreaking research aimed at advancing treatment and care, enhancing well-being, understanding, and halting disease progression, and preventing MS.

When did you start/join it?

A&W Canada first got involved with the cause in 2008, and since then, Burgers to Beat MS has evolved into a nationwide program raising over $20 million.

What was the situation like when you started?

The partnership between A&W and MS Canada began in 2008 as a pilot in Saskatchewan, where $1 from every Teen Burger sold was donated to MS Canada on a single day. The pilot raised $40,000, and A&W decided to expand the campaign nationwide.

What made you want to get involved?

A&W is a Canadian company that believes in supporting a cause that is meaningful to Canadians. Canada has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis globally, with an average of 12 Canadians diagnosed every day. This disease impacts all Canadians, and A&W is proud to support a cause so close to home.

How has it changed since?

Since 2008, Burgers to Beat MS has raised more than $20 million, and we are thrilled to celebrate the sixteenth year of A&W franchisees, employees, and guests’ ongoing commitment to making a difference for people living with MS. Each year, A&W franchisees go above and beyond in the lead-up to and especially on the day of Burgers to Beat MS. Our franchisees and their restaurant teams champion the cause from coast to coast and celebrate Burgers to Beat MS Day with fundraising traditions like raffles, car shows, silent auctions, and car washes that bring the whole community together.

What more needs to be done?

Canada has one of the highest rates of MS globally, with an average of 12 new diagnoses every day, and there are more than 90,000 Canadians currently living with MS. To raise awareness of the impact of this disease and help those living with MS enjoy a better quality of life, we encourage collective action. This year’s program was built to drive awareness of Burgers to Beat MS Day with media, consumers, and on the ground at A&W locations. Through the Burgers to Beat MS campaign, MS Canada can further its investment in groundbreaking research and continued support of Canadians affected by MS.

How can our readers help?

On Thursday, August 22, $2 from every A&W Teen Burger sold across Canada will go towards helping Canadians living with MS. We invite people across the country to come together with their burger family and make a meaningful impact on the lives of Canadians living with and affected by MS, as well as their friends, family, and network of dedicated supporters. In the lead-up to Burgers to Beat MS Day, supporters can participate by rounding up any purchase at an A&W restaurant, donating online at BurgersToBeatMS.ca or through the A&W app, or by selecting donation options in the A&W menu list on delivery apps like Uber Eats, DoorDash, and SkiptheDishes.

Do you have any events coming up?

A&W Burgers to Beat MS Day takes place on Thursday, August 22 at all A&W Canada locations.

Where can we follow you?

Help raise awareness by using #BurgersToBeatMS on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook! A&W Canada MS Canada @AWCanada @MSCanadaOfficial @AWCanada @MSCanadaOfficial @AWCanada @MSCanadaOfficial @AWCanada @MSCanOfficial

