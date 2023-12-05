The Cans Film Festival – A Blend of Movies and Charity

Imagine Cinemas, a privately held and family-owned corporation, is excited to announce the launch of the Cans Film Festival, a unique and heartwarming cinematic event that combines the magic of holiday movies with the spirit of giving back. Taking place on December 9th and 10th, 2023, at all Imagine Cinemas locations, this festival invites patrons to bring canned goods or non-perishable food items to support their local food banks in exchange for a free screening of holiday classics such as “Polar Express” or “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

The Cans Film Festival will be held at various Imagine Cinemas locations across Ontario, including Lakeshore, London, Carlton, Market Square, Elgin Mills, Promenade, Sudbury, Keswick, Alliston, Timmins, and Southpoint. No matter where you are, there is a convenient location nearby for you to take part in this festive event and contribute to a worthy cause.

In its effort to make a meaningful impact on local communities, the Cans Film Festival will support several food banks, including the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association, London Food Bank, Fort York Food Bank, Richmond Hill Community Food Bank, ANIDA Food Bank, Sudbury Food Bank, Georgina Community Food Pantry, Alliston Food Bank, and First Baptist Church Food Bank. By donating canned goods and non-perishable food items, attendees of the festival will be directly supporting these essential organizations and helping those in need during the holiday season.

Imagine Cinemas invites everyone to join in the spirit of giving and enjoy a heartwarming holiday film this season at the Cans Film Festival. By bringing canned goods or non-perishable food items to any Imagine Cinemas location on December 9th and 10th, patrons will not only be treated to a free screening of a festive classic but will also be making a tangible difference in their local communities. Let us come together, create lasting memories, and support those in need during this joyous time of year.