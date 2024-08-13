Rubble the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Rubble is a big, goofy bundle of joy looking for his forever home! At a year and eight months old, he’s full of life and energy. Whether it’s playing fetch or zooming around the park, Rubble is always ready for an adventure!

He absolutely loves to cuddle after a good play session and is sure to make you laugh with his silly antics and clumsy moments. This clever boy learns tricks quickly-he already knows how to sit, stay, down, and give paw! He loves treats, so if you’ve got some yummy snacks, he’s all ears!

Rubble just needs a little time to learn his manners and someone patient to help him shine. Chewing on his toys is one of his favorite past times, but nothing beats the thrill of running freely in the great outdoors.

He thrives on outdoor time and would love an active family that can keep up with his playful spirit. If you’re looking for a loving companion who’s ready to bring joy and laughter to your life, Rubble is your guy!

Rubble

Age: 1 Year 8 Months

Sex: Male

Size: L

Colour: Black/Brown

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

