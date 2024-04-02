Milo the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Introducing Milo, a lively and inquisitive canine companion searching for guidance and empathy. Despite occasional anxious and reactive behaviours, Milo possesses a tender and affectionate nature waiting to blossom with the right support. With patience, training, and love, Milo holds the promise of evolving into a remarkable companion. Milo exudes boundless energy, always eager to delve into new adventures and explore his surroundings. He finds solace in walks through the park and delights in outdoor escapades. While he may exhibit signs of anxiety, Milo’s underlying sweetness shines through, making him a loyal and loving companion with the potential for growth.

Milo seeks a tranquil and nurturing environment where he can feel secure and loved. He thrives in the presence of a dedicated and understanding family who can provide him with the patience and guidance he needs to flourish. An experienced household familiar with handling anxious dogs would be best suited for Milo’s needs. Additionally, Milo would thrive in an active home with ample opportunities for exercise, training, and affection.

Milo

Breed: Bulldog, Mix

Age: 2 Years Old

Sex: Male

Size: L

Colour: Blond / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

