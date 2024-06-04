Baelfire the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet Baelfire (Bae/ Bae-Bae): Bae was rescued from a meat market in Korea back in 2018. He came over to Toronto in 2019. Despite his past trauma, Bae is a gentle and sweet dog. He doesn’t have a mean bone in his body. He can be a little skittish (because of his past experiences), however, he is never aggressive. He can be afraid of rainstorms, loud noises, cardboard boxes, and garbage bags. When anxious he tends to retreat into a corner and whine or scratch at the floor. A little gentle coaxing and kindness never fails to calm him down. Bae’s affection is quieter, he will never approach without being invited and will often hold back until he is sure it is safe to come forward.

Baelfire values his space and will often choose his favourite doggy cushion to sleep on. He is very calm and rarely makes noise unless he hears someone approaching the door or sees a strange new dog on the walk. As is his Jindo guard dog nature, he will then give his humans the obligatory bark to alert. He is good at responding to a “stop” command.

Baelfire was diagnosed with heartworm disease in Korea and was treated for it in 2018. He has since been heartworm-free. He also has seasonal allergies and food sensitivities that can present as eczema on his paws, ears and legs. It is usually worse in the summer and can be aggravated by stress or anxiety. To mitigate this, we feed him and Max Performance Ultra Grain Free Ocean Recipe (available at most pet stores). We also give him Vanectyl- P as needed (and at peak allergy season about 1-2 times a week).

Baelfire

Breed: Korean Jindo, Mix

Age: 7 Years

Sex: Male

Size: M

Colour: Red

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

