Plata the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Plata is a lovely dog who’s been settling in more comfortably at the shelter, and she’s ready to find a patient, understanding home where she can continue to grow. She has shown real progress in building trust with people. Plata is very sweet and will warm up quickly to someone who helps her feel secure.

Plata is curious and observant, and has a keen interest in other dogs and people, often eager to get a closer look! She’s not a big barker, but when she sees something or someone that piques her interest, she’ll whine a bit in excitement. On walks, Plata is energetic and playful, enjoying every opportunity to explore. Plata is easy to leash, and she enjoys walks where she can keep a steady pace.

Plata loves receiving treats and affection and will happily give you kisses in return! She has enjoyed it when our volunteers read her stories and she can settle in and cozy up to them.

If you’re looking for a sweet, curious little dog who loves to explore and enjoys being close to her favourite people, Plata could be the perfect dog for you!

Plata

Breed: Mixed Breed, Large (over 44 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 7 Years

Sex: Female

Size: L

Colour: Black / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

