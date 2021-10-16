Joey is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Joey is a sweet boy. He is constantly purring, head butting for pets, and is an expert biscuit maker. But he doesn’t show this side of him right away.

It takes a while for Joey to adjust to new surroundings and he can be skittish around new people, sudden movements, and noises. Nevertheless, Joey will come out of his shell and show affection to people that he knows and trusts.

Because of his shy nature, he would appreciate a few cozy hiding place options in his new home. After some time, patience, and night-time explorations when you’re asleep, Joey will come out of his shell and, before you know it, he’ll be coming right up to you for pets, treats, and playtime.

Joey has chronic kidney disease. Sounds scarier than it is! This level of kidney function is often stable for long periods of time. Joey requires a low-protein diet and may require medication in the future. Our team will be happy to work with you and Joey on a long-term care plan.

His ideal home would be one that doesn’t have too many people or too much going on. He needs patient caregivers who will give him the time he needs to feel comfortable in his forever home. He would also prefer to be your only baby – fur and human.

For Toronto Humane Society's complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

