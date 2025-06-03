Pork Chop the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

If you’re looking for a dog with personality, look no further. Pork Chop is a one-of-a-kind pup who lives life in fast-forward – he’s sweet, strong, and just the right amount of silly.

This big-hearted boy brings the chaos in the best way possible. He greets every adventure like it’s the first time: leaping into life (sometimes literally) and charging out the door with a sparkle in his eye. Putting his leash on can be a bit of a game, but once you’re outside, Pork Chop shows his surprisingly good leash manners. He loves long walks and exploring, and he usually settles into a nice rhythm right by your side.

Pork Chop can be jumpy when he’s excited, but he’s also a total sweetheart who just wants to be part of the action. He’s learning more every day, and with structure and patience, he’s already made huge strides. He responds to treat trails, can follow directional cues like “look,” and is working on his leash walking and impulse control.

He’s also a world-class goof – a silly goose who sometimes forgets to chew his treats and often acts before he thinks (we’re not sure there is a thought behind those eyes, to be honest). But despite his wild-child ways, Pork Chop is affectionate, eager to please, and has a heart as big as his jump height.

Pork Chop would thrive with someone who’s dog-savvy, patient, and ready to laugh. He needs consistency, exercise, and someone who will help him keep building on his great progress. A secure environment (and maybe a slow-feed bowl!) will help this silly boy shine.

Ready to bring home a lovable, energetic, occasionally bonkers best friend? Pork Chop is waiting to leap into your life – literally.

Pork Chop

Breed: Mixed Breed, Medium (up to 44 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 1 Year

Sex: Male

Size: M

Colour: Black / Tan

For Toronto Humane Society's complete adoption process, please click here to learn more

