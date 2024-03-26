Hope the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet Hope, the stunning Merle Border collie. True to his breed and only 2 years old, he is a high-energy, active dog. He is very smart and knows many commands including sit, wait, down, hands, stop, come, fetch, fake death, and circle.

Hope is great with people and even children, but struggles to interact with other dogs. He is very reactive and has redirected his handler once before when they tried to intervene. His current owner believes this to be a result of an incident with another dog that happened in a boarding facility.

His ideal adopters would have experience dealing with these behaviours and be willing to work with Hope on his dog reactivity.

Hope

Breed: Border Collie

Age: 3 years old

Sex: Male

Size: M

Colour: Blue

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

