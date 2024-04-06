Charles the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet Charles, a gentle and sweet senior cat with a heart full of love and affection. At 15 years old, Charles may be a bit nervous at first, but his gentle nature shines through once he feels comfortable. He will show subtle gestures, like closing his eyes and resting his head on your hand, this speaks volumes about his sweet and loving nature.

Charles is a true gentleman, always seeking out gentle pets and affection from his human companions. Despite his age, he still enjoys a little bit of play and appreciates the company of those around him. Charles is the epitome of a loving and gentle senior cat.

Charles is seeking a loving and understanding home where he can spend his golden years surrounded by love and care. With Charles by your side, every day will be filled with love, warmth, and cherished moments together.

Charles

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 15 Years Old

Sex: Male

Size: M

Colour: Brown

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.