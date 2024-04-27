Gato the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Gato is a charming feline companion who despite initially being reserved, quickly warms up to visitors and eagerly seeks out attention and affection. His playful spirit and love for grooming sessions make him a delightful companion to have around. Gato is receptive to pets and loves nothing more than pushing into them, showing just how much he enjoys the affectionate gestures. He may start off a bit reserved, but with time and patience, he becomes friendly and affectionate, enjoying grooming sessions and seeking out more pets.

While Gato may not always show interest in play right away, he’s not one to turn down a fun session with a feather toy. Once engaged, he becomes playful and enthusiastic, eagerly chasing and attempting to catch the toy with delight. Gato can be sensitive to loud noises and sudden movements. He may become startled easily, especially when someone walks by or if there’s a loud noise nearby. However, with a bit of reassurance and patience, he quickly resumes his playful antics.

Gato is seeking a loving and understanding home where he can feel safe and secure. He would do well in a calm and quiet environment where he can relax and enjoy plenty of affection from his human companions.

Gato

Age: 2 years

Sex: Male

Size: L

Colour: Brown

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.