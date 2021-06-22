“Five Minutes With” Toronto Recording Artist Ceréna

Born to Colombian parents in Toronto, Turtle Island, Ceréna (she/they) is a recording artist and one of the co-founders of Club Quarantine, the original queer zoom party that began during lockdown and has been featured on PAPER, The Cut, The New York Times & VICE. Being in the music industry since 2012, most of Ceréna’s career was one where she pretended to be someone she’s not, pressured by the standards of an industry that relies more on money and conformity rather than artistic integrity and authenticity. After becoming fully independent, Ceréna began immersing herself in the queer community which gave her the power to be her authentic self. Her upcoming debut album as Ceréna will be the reclamation of herself and will elaborate on themes of freedom, community, unity and love.

Name: Ceréna

Genre: experimental dance pop

Founded: 1991

# of Albums: One on the way…

Latest Release: See

Latest Single: See

Latest Video:

Favourite band as a teenager: Metronomy

Favourite band now: Tbh i’m catching up on UK girl groups I missed out on like Sugababes and The Saturdays. lol.

Guilty Pleasure Song: any song by Azealia Banks

Live Show Ritual: I meditate and give thanks to the universe.

Favourite local artist: Too many to choose from, but Bambii, Chippy Nonstop, and M1RZA to name a few…

EP or LP? LP.

Early bird or night owl? Night owl.

Road or studio? Studio.

Any shows or albums coming up? (What do you currently want to promote?)

Album hasn’t been announced yet, but i’m working on one right now! You can promote my website https://cerena.world

RAPID FIRE QUESTIONS w/TORONTO FOCUS

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Fresh, but it’s the squash tacos for me.

Queen or College St?

Queen St.

Trinity Bellwoods, High Park, Riverdale, Kew Gardens, or other?

Edwards Gardens

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Is it bad that I wanna say Swiss Chalet? lol.

Favourite local Restaurant:

Ital Vital.