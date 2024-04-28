Recipe for Barbecue Glazed Pork Back Ribs

Satisfy your taste buds with the tantalizing flavours of BBQ glazed pork back ribs, a delectable dish crafted by Farm Boy. These pork ribs are expertly prepared using slow-cooking, grilling, or smoking methods to achieve ultimate perfection. The ribs are generously coated with a delectably sweet and savoury barbecue glaze that caramelizes during cooking, resulting in a sticky and flavourful exterior. The end result is tender, juicy meat with a delightful combination of smoky, tangy, and slightly sweet flavours, making it a beloved favourite at barbecues and cookouts.

Ingredients

• 2 racks pork back ribs

• 1/4 cup Farm Boy™ Extra Virgin Olive Oil (1 L)

• 4 garlic cloves minced

• 3 Tbsp Farm Boy™ Mesquite Seasoning (155 g)

• 1/2 cup BBQ Sauce

Directions

1. Make a paste with olive oil, garlic and mesquite seasoning. Rub pork ribs with paste.

2. Place in roasting pan and bake, uncovered, at 300°F for 2.5-3 hours and brush with BBQ sauce for the last 10 minutes. Or finish on a hot grill, brushing with BBQ sauce for the last 5 minutes.

3. Serve with our Classic Potato Salad and some grilled corn.