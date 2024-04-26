Five Minutes With: Toronto Indie Musician Lauren Mayer

Lauren Mayer is a singer/songwriter, performer, multi-instrumentalist and music producer from Toronto. She has a varied performance background that includes theatre, television, and live music performances and has performed her original music in venues all around Toronto. Lauren also specializes in teaching voice, piano, guitar, songwriting, and coaching singer/songwriters and performers.

With songwriting rooted in storytelling, she creates lush, narrative-driven music. Colourful overtones, gentle guitars, twinkling pianos, and cinematic string arrangements blend genres with a mix of folk, indie, jazz, and classical music.

Lauren is a recent graduate of Berklee College of Music’s prestigious Songwriting Masters program, where she completed her most recent 6-song EP, ‘The Great Unknown’. ‘The Great Unknown’, and her entire music catalogue are available on all streaming platforms.

Name:

Lauren Mayer

Genre:

Lush Indie

Founded:

2018

# of Albums:

2 EPs, one single!

Latest Album:

The Great Unknown

Latest Single:

‘Can’t Concentrate’ and ‘Spirals’ (both from ‘The Great Unknown’ EP)

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Oooo big question! I was really into a few bands like Bloc Party, The Shins, The National, Coldplay, and artists like Elliott Smith and Regina Spektor…but I also went hard for Disney tunes and musical theatre, since that was my world for such a long time.

Favourite musician now:

Hands down Gregory Alan Isakov, but some honourable mentions are currently Laufey, Boygenius, Billie Eilish, Lizzy McAlpine, and Yebba.

Guilty pleasure song:

Would be lying if I said it wasn’t anything Evanescence

Live show ritual:

Water all day, but not too much before the show. A good stretch before getting to the venue, and some light snacks throughout the day, never anything big or heavy. Lip trills and gentle humming. The show isn’t complete until a post-show Jameson though 🙂

Favourite local musician:

Päter !!!

EP or LP?

Even though I’ve never released one, an LP is the ultimate luxury.

Early bird or night owl?

Night owl to a fault. Always have been. (It’s 3:19 am as I write this!)

Road or studio?

Studio gal 🙂 My most recent EP was actually almost entirely recorded at my home studio!

Any shows or albums coming up?

Keep streaming ‘The Great Unknown’! It needs some love <3

Where can we follow you?

Linktree | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | YouTube

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Currently loving Cano on St. Clair West, Manita on Ossington, and Mezes on the Danforth is an old favourite.

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

I like walking through the Neighbourhood I grew up in most…but I’ll keep that one private 😉

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

Cedervale Park

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

Massey Hall, Danforth Music Hall, Roy Thompson Hall

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Not an original answer, but Sonic Boom – I worked there for a few years and had the best time, and they will always have a huge selection.