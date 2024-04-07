Recipe for Green Goddess Dressing from Solomon Mason

Wanting an updated way to top your salads heading into the beautiful spring weather? Looking no further than this Green Goddess dressing recipe courtesy of Solomon Mason of Auberge du Pommier in Toronto. Currently topping their Gem salad, this dressing is an easy and delicious way to add some freshness to your spring veggies.

Green Goddess Dressing

Total Time: 10 min

Total Yield: 1 L

Ingredients:

1 Bunch Tarragon (picked)

1 Bunch Chives

1 Bunch Sorrel (stem on)

1⁄2 Bunch Parsley (picked)

3 cloves garlic

20g jalapeno

40g Olive Oil

45g Lemon juice

200g Sourcream

175g mayo

Directions:

1. Pick the leaves of the parsley, and tarragon, and cut the chives and sorrel into smaller pieces.

2. In a blender add the herbs, garlic, jalapeno, olive oil, lemon juice, and sour cream.

3. Blend on high for about 45 seconds or until the mixture is smooth and bright green.

4. Add the mayo and blend until well incorporated.

5. Use immediately or keep in an airtight container for up top 3 days.