Recipe for Green Goddess Dressing from Solomon Mason

Wanting an updated way to top your salads heading into the beautiful spring weather? Looking no further than this Green Goddess dressing recipe courtesy of Solomon Mason of Auberge du Pommier in Toronto. Currently topping their Gem salad, this dressing is an easy and delicious way to add some freshness to your spring veggies.
Green Goddess Dressing
Total Time: 10 min
Total Yield: 1 L
Ingredients:
- 1 Bunch Tarragon (picked)
- 1 Bunch Chives
- 1 Bunch Sorrel (stem on)
- 1⁄2 Bunch Parsley (picked)
- 3 cloves garlic
- 20g jalapeno
- 40g Olive Oil
- 45g Lemon juice
- 200g Sourcream
- 175g mayo
Directions:
1. Pick the leaves of the parsley, and tarragon, and cut the chives and sorrel into smaller pieces.
2. In a blender add the herbs, garlic, jalapeno, olive oil, lemon juice, and sour cream.
3. Blend on high for about 45 seconds or until the mixture is smooth and bright green.
4. Add the mayo and blend until well incorporated.
5. Use immediately or keep in an airtight container for up top 3 days.