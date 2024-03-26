We met with Rob Potter of the Friends of Nancy Island & Wasaga Beach Park, a dedicated group committed to preserving and enhancing the natural beauty and historical significance of Nancy Island and Wasaga Beach Park. As stewards of this cherished environment, their mission is to educate the community about the area’s rich history and ecological importance while advocating for its conservation and sustainable management.

Describe your charity/non-profit/volunteer work in a few sentences.

We are dedicated to enhancing Nancy Island Historic Site and Wasaga Beach Park primarily through educational programming and resources. This includes special events such as Wasaga Under Siege and Ships and Sails. We are also active in environmental improvements at the park and Species at Risk.

What problem does it aim to solve?

Our goal is to improve Wasaga Beach Park and Nancy Island by working with Ontario Parks.

When did you start/join it?

I have been president for 25 years of the thirty years of the organization’s existence. I worked at Nancy Island as a university student too. The Friends are part of the provincial network of Friends groups.

What made you want to get involved?

It is a great cause and I believe parks and history are so important to the well-being of our society.

What was the situation like when you started?

Things were great, and we worked hard on the bicentennial of the War of 1812 battle at Wasaga Beach.

How has it changed since?

The facilities are falling apart: museum, theatre, bridges, grounds. No funding for the collection, video (the current one is 33 years old and inappropriate for indigenous peoples), advertising, promotion, etc.

What more needs to be done?

Ontario Parks needs to do repairs, but claims there are no financial resources to assist.

How can our readers help?

Write to your MPP and the premier and ask them to support Nancy Island.

Where can we follow you?

Website

PAY IT FORWARD: What is an awesome local charity that you love?

Pollinate Collingwood