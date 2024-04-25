Tragedy Plus Time: Toronto Comedian Scott Porteous

Scott Porteous, a rising star in the comedy scene, brings a refreshing blend of quick, quirky humour to the stage. Describing his style as a mix of intelligent insights and offbeat jokes, Porteous keeps audiences entertained with his unique brand of comedy. Influenced by comedic greats like Kyle Kinane, Mike Birbiglia, John Mulaney, and Gary Gulman, he draws inspiration from a diverse range of talents. We had a chat with Scott to discuss his upcoming comedy tour and how he doesn’t trust any psychics.

How would you describe your comedy style?

My style of comedy is quick, and quirky, with a hybrid of intelligent and personal material with unconventional and just plain dumb jokes sprinkled in.

Who are some of your influences?

I listen to comedy like I listen to music, I appreciate particular artists for who they approach a certain genre. I’m influenced by a wide array of comedians. I’m inspired by Kyle Kinane for his ability to tell jokes about anything and make it so brilliant and funny. I’m inspired by Mike Birbiglia’s ability to tell stories and connect with an audience. I’m inspired by John Mulaney for his style of joke writing. I’m inspired by Gary Gulman for his ability to dissect a joke. Many more comics to name but that’s a good Mount Rushmore for me.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Growing up I really liked Chris Rock, Bill Engvall and Mitch Hedberg. These were the comics at one time I may have tried to emulate until I was able to find my own voice.

What is your pre-show ritual?

I don’t really have a pre-show ritual. I’d say have a couple of drinks but that could be interpreted as enabling myself. I do try to be in the moment before I go on stage, absorb the energy of the room and do a little shaking and pacing like a controlled amount I mean.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

I would say my favourite place I’ve performed would have to be Nakusp, BC because during that time I was on the road by myself and didn’t have any other comics with me and I had the best show of my life in that town as Herbert and Myself the audience made me feel like a rockstar. It’s also a gorgeous town and a hidden treasure which is why I can’t tell you where it is on a map.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

I don’t particularly have a favourite bit, but any bit someone is able to remember after only seeing me once and is a year later that’s the kind of material I aspire to write more of.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

I don’t really have a favourite medium, I struggle trusting most psychics

Tell us a joke about your city.

A joke about my city? Well I’m trying to steer away from the homicide stuff so that’s tough…

Do you have anything to promote right now?

“That’s my secret Captain. I’m always promoting” Check out the DIY Comedy Tour this coming Spring and Fall and our sister tour The Man’s Best Friend Comedy Tour which will be hitting Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba this summer.

Where can we follow you?

I can be followed at 601 J….oh you mean socials, Scott Porteous on Facebook and Instagram.

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Lots of Local Comedians everyone should know about: Nelson Mayer (Winnipeg), Frank Russo (Calgary), Mike Payne (Toronto).