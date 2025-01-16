Tragedy Plus Time: Toronto Comedian Isabel Zaw-Tun

Isabel Zaw–Tun is a comedian whose style is like discovering the juiciest gossip and eagerly sharing it with close friends—who also happen to be her audience. Her comedic persona is a delightful blend of charming complaints and candid storytelling, infused with the warmth and intimacy of friendship. We connected with her to learn more.

How would you describe your comedy style?

I would describe my comedy style as “I just discovered the most delicious gossip and I’m here to share it with my close friends who also happen to be the audience”. And also “I’m complaining a bit – but it’s fine because we’re good pals. I’m being charming about it. Maybe we’ll all go get tapas later. When I ask to borrow five bucks after the show you won’t give it to me though. You know I won’t be good for it. You have healthy boundaries and honestly? I’m proud of you for that.”

Who are some of your influences?

When I was in fifth grade, a strange but perceptive adult gave me a copy of The Thurber Carnival, a collection of stories, essays, illustrated poems and cartoons by James Thurber. He was an American humourist, journalist and playwright born in 1894. I especially loved his personal essays and would read them aloud around the dinner table and at family reunions to my sea of cousins (not to brag but I have about 45 of them (cousins)). All of my pop culture references became very firmly rooted in the early twentieth century and when someone tried to take me to see Charlie’s Angels 2: Full Throttle in the year of our lord two thousand and three I remarked, “Drew Barrymore? Why wouldn’t she happen to be related to Academy Award-winning actor Lionel Barrymore by any chance?” (he won for his portrayal of Stephen Ashe in ‘A Free Soul’ in 1931. A movie I never saw.)

Also – I feel like I’m revealing too much about myself here – I became obsessed with the Greek philosopher Diogenes when I was about fifteen – which is simply the worst age to discover Diogenes.

Horrendous for the people around me. I loved his cynical approaches to the little logical fallacies that exist in proper societies, and thought it was funny that he wore a barrel and crapped in the street.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Is it common for people to have favourite comedians, as children? I’m not being snarky; I genuinely don’t know. I grew up in The North and didn’t have cable, and then I went to a cult high school so I really don’t have a good grasp at what a normal North American childhood looks like. Also, you read the last answer about my relationship to 20th-century essayists. Growing up I found most humour aimed at my age group to be condescending – I grew up during the era of slime – and most of the jokes I heard told at school felt suspiciously sexual in a way I could absolutely not understand. I think the most truthful answer would be my parents: my mother, who suggested snappy comebacks to shoot back at my bullies, and my dad, who made us laugh by running through the house with underwear on his head (clean underwear, I should specify).

Who is your favourite comedian now?

Chris Fleming is the comedian who consistently makes me the most jealous when I watch him – I am jealous that he thinks of such good premises and then jealous that he writes the heck out of them and THEN jealous that he delivers them in such a perfect way, from his voice to his physicality. I’m so mad I can’t be him! Way back when I was still active on the platform, he followed me on Twitter and I about died I was so proud of myself.

What is your pre-show ritual?

I pace and wring my hands. I fluster around and re-apply my lipstick one hundred times until my lips have the texture and thickness of good-quality caulk. I have a horrible energy around me before a show. It is repulsive. I spend a lot of time apologizing to anyone who bumps into me that they have to interact with the worst version of myself. I keep asking, “Is this OK? Am I being OK?” and everyone shakes their heads and tells me I’m being super weird. Then I step onstage and feel like a powerful and beautiful and vengeful god.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

I recently had the pleasure of performing on CBC’s The Debaters in Ottawa and it was a wonderful experience. Such a warm crowd, such a beautiful big theater, everyone was so supportive and kind. I love arguing so it was a dream. I love standing at a podium and shaking my fist. I would have made an excellent dictator. I can pull off an epaulettes.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

I have a joke I wrote about the Oka Crisis. It happened because of a maddening conversation I had with someone about it, who was – I don’t know how else to put it – pro-crisis??? It left me so upset my hands were shaking. After conversations like these, especially as someone who has Indigenous heritage, who is visibly not white, you’re left thinking: “Is this what you think of me? That my life is worth less?” It’s so frustrating. Then I realized, no, they’re not a mean or evil person, they’re a nice person who’s, well, dumb – and probably never had their status quo challenged. So I wrote a big long joke about the interaction and about the Oka Crisis itself and it was extremely cathartic. After I performed it the first time I felt all the negative emotions I’d had about the interaction wash away. It’s a risky bit but it’s one of my favourite jokes to perform. It also ends with me yelling “PISS” several times and gesticulating wildly at the crowd. That Diogenes influence: reel ‘em in with the highbrow stuff and keep ‘em hooked with the lowbrow stuff.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

Personal recommendations! I’m that friend who, if you tell me to check out a show or a book or a movie, I’ll actually watch it and report back. I do my friend’s homework. And my friends know what I’ll like! I learned about Chris Fleming because a friend sent me one of his videos. I’ve never found stuff I like by scrolling.

My Instagram algorithm has no idea what I want; the other day it suggested “comfortable taupe-coloured bras for women over 60.” It should be suggesting me comfortable MAUVE coloured bras for women over 60!

Tell us a joke about your city.

I wrote two for you and couldn’t decide which was worse so you get both.

1. A Torontonian walks into a bar. The bartender says, “hey fella, you gotta leave, the place is becoming a condo in about two minutes.” Ho ho ho! (Then a wrecking ball smashes into the bar and crushes the Torontonian and the bartender because guess what, the bar was about to be awarded heritage status so they had to get that sucker down fast.)

2. Q: How many Torontonians does it take to screw in a lightbulb?

A: Only one, but it takes them ten years to do it! *

* This joke is incredibly clever because the Torontonian’s name? You guessed it, it’s Metrolinx. Ha ha! Got em!

Do you have anything to promote right now?

I have a comedy album, God’s Perfect Bitch, which came out in November through Howl & Roar Records.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Women of Comedy | Bluesky

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

I absolutely can’t pick just one; Toronto is a cornucopia of the funniest people in the entire world! Here are some of my favourites.

Tiyawnda, currently performing at Second City, who I try to book whenever I can and is always the audience’s favourite.

Arfina, new in town from get this, France, has such a presence onstage and is so sweet.

Sarah St-Fleur, a born performer, she is a joy to watch.

Meg MacKay, the first time I saw them I was so blown away and I remember thinking, oh I didn’t know comedy could be like THIS, I love it.

Tracy Hamilton, the most charming woman in the world.

Surer Qaly Deria, one of the top comedian’s comedians in the city.

I co-produce and co-write a monthly show with Kyle Bergstresser and he’s one of the few people who can make me belly laugh until my eyes water – also the only dude on this list so good for him honestly.