Five Minutes With: Toronto Singer-Songwriter Angela Saini

Angela Saini captivates audiences with instantly memorable country roots pop, celebrating courage and finding joy in surprising places. With several Canadian tours under her belt as well as treks across Germany, England and The Netherlands, the positive and upbeat songstress has been called “massively talented” by BBC Radio. A 2020 Independent Music Award Finalist for “Best Alt-Country” and 2017 Toronto Independent Music Award winner, she uplifts and inspires audiences with songs that make you want to take a leap of faith and trust in the process.

In a world where conformity reigns, Angela Saini fearlessly defies expectations and defines herself on her own terms. Hailing from a rich cultural background as an Indian-Austrian Canadian, Angela’s artistic journey is a testament to unyielding positivity and empowering ideals, a path she paved through both incredible success and her darkest moments. Her newest heartfelt creation, “Wanna Be You” is an anthem of self-confidence to love yourself for who you are.

The song celebrates being unique, not trying to be like everyone else. Angela Saini and producer Devon Lougheed (Altered by Mom, Ron Hawkins, Skye Wallace) approached the recording in the same way; there are pop elements that make the track sizzle, along with roots acoustic instruments like mandolin that keep the song organic and down-to-earth. The empowering and catchy anthem was released in September as the lead single ahead of her sophomore album due early 2025.

The prairie-raised artist has been heard on CBC Radio, Stingray, and Sirius XM across North America. She is most known for her sunshine-soaked song “Living on the Bright Side,” and has captivated audiences at festivals in Canada such as Home County in London, and The Philadelphia Folk Festival.

Name:

Angela Saini

Genre:

Alt-Country, Contemporary Roots, Folk-Pop

Founded:

Solo career started in 2012

# of Albums:

2 EPs, a live album, and first album out in 2019.

Latest Album:

“Remember Who You Are” for release in Spring 2025. My last album was “Hope on the Stereo” in 2019, with a whole bunch of singles in between.

Latest Single:

“Wanna Be You”

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Dave Grohl. I started out playing in a rock band, and my band pulled every trick from the Foo Fighters live show.

Favourite musician now:

I’m a big fan of Ben Gibbard and Death Cab for Cutie. Great hooks, lyricism and storytelling. This could also be a second answer to the last question.

Guilty pleasure song:

Not really guilty, because it is a very well-written song. “Call Me Maybe” by Carly Rae Jepson. So catchy. The first time I heard it I stopped everything I was doing to figure out what I was hearing.

Live show ritual:

Yoga, then some vocal warmups. I often sing along to “Under the Blacklight” by Rilo Kiley (the whole album) If I’m in the car, because Jenny Lewis hits every note in my whole vocal range.

Favourite local musician:

Julian Taylor. I’ve known him for about 20 years and he just gets better and better.

EP or LP?

Lately, EP. You can cut out the filler songs… longer doesn’t necessarily mean it’s better.

Early bird or night owl?

Night Owl. Sometimes my best ideas come to me when the world is asleep.

Road or studio?

Definitely road. A live show is a big circle of energy, starting at the stage, going through the audience and then back to the stage. Singing is my biggest joy and there is nothing better than performing live.

Any shows or albums coming up?

New album coming out in the spring of 2025, with more singles to come before that. I’ll be playing some shows around Ontario before the end of the year. Shows here.

Where can we follow you?

Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok | Spotify | Apple Music

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

416 Snack Bar. Cool ambience, great service and delicious small plates. I think their tomato toast is one of the best things I have eaten this year.

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Augusta Avenue, or anywhere in Kensington Market, really. Some great vintage shops and food are there, plus The Supermarket, which is a venue I frequented a lot when I first moved to Toronto. The “Freefall Sundays” open mic is where I really cut my teeth when I started my solo career.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

High Park. I can literally get lost in those forest trails (that’s another story!) and I bring my dog Banksy to the dog park there at least once a week. You can forget you’re even in a city with all of the trees and wildlife. I could do without the coyotes.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

The Cameron House on Queen St. You can have an intimate show in the back room, or a loud stompin’ party in the front room and if you stumble in there any day of the week, you know the music is going to be good. Very accessible and run by awesome people.

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Dead Dog Records on Bloor Street. Great selection and staff, and I played “Altered Fest” there during Canadian Music Week this year. The owner built an entire stage for it and it was incredible.