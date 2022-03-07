Taste the world with these fun and educational virtual cooking classes

With travel having been on hold, or at least less welcoming during the past few years, it is important to look for other ways to experience new things, new cultures and of course new tastes.

Toronto-based writer and photographer Andrew Dobson has a passion for travel and food and having travelled to over 90 countries, often brings stories about his adventures in other cultures to his readers through his website DOBBERNATIONLOVES. The charismatic and energetic Dobson launched his culinary tourism diary in 2006 and is always finding new ways to share his love for what he does.

His latest endeavour has him hosting fun and educational online cooking classes via Zoom that take place every other Sunday from 3pm-5pm, with the next class taking place on March 13th. Each class features a cocktail to be enjoyed while you learn to prepare two dishes, all based around the theme of the week. Here is a little overview of some of the upcoming classes.

Swiss Decadence – March 13th – Indulge in the richness of Switzerland with this class that showcases the countries great loves, cheese and chocolate. From a creamy and delicious mac & cheese, to rich and decadent chocolate chip cookies, this class will have you taking a trip to a chalet in the Alps.

Academy Award Oscar Party – March 27th – Not all classes are country themed. This class will take place prior to the Oscars and will feature perfect party snacks for your guests. Create cheesy Jalapeño Poppers alongside a decadent Burrata Crostini and make this red carpet event one to remember.

Vegetarian Summer Entertaining – April 24th – Spring is here and Summer is just around the corner. What a great time to experiences the fresh tastes of the seasons with this class that features a cucumber gin & tonic, easy Venezuelan guacamole, eye-poppin beet salad and strawberry cream cheese muffins.

Mother’s Day Italian Inspired Feast – May 8th – Co-Hosted by Andrew’s mom Janice, this class is perfect for you and your mother on this special day. With your Aperol Gin Cocktail in hand, get ready to make a Ndunderi Ricotta Gnocchi with Lemon Cream paired with a Creamy Tahini Caesar Salad with Walnuts and Spiced Chickpeas.

There are so many great reasons to sign up! These classes are a great way to expand your culinary mastery, improving your cooking, baking and cocktail making skills all while expanding your recipe collection. You will also get to meet other likeminded individuals who will be sharing in the adventure with you. Classes can also be bought as gifts for friends and family to enjoy if you are looking to treat someone special in your life. Looking for date night ideas? Take your partner on a taste trip abroad without ever leaving the house.

The classes are $39.99 and can be purchased via Eventbrite. Check out the full list of upcoming Classes with links to buy tickets HERE.