Our latest recipe from a local chef comes from Toronto nutritionist Abby Langer. If you are looking for something healthy and delicious, try this Spinach, Feta and Turkey Bacon Stuffed Turkey Breast Recipe.

Ingredients

Serves 3-4

Spinach mixture:

-2-3 slices of Butterball Turkey Bacon, diced

-1 small onion, chopped (around 1/2 cup)

-1-2 cloves of garlic, minced

-2 tablespoons of olive oil

-5/8 cup of spinach, raw

-1/2 cup of feta cheese, crumbled

Turkey:

-1 Butterball Easy Fresh Turkey Breast, bone-in or boneless

-2 tablespoons of olive oil

-Salt and pepper

-Garlic powder

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 400F/205C.

2. Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a heavy (preferably cast iron) frying pan.

3. Add onion and garlic. Cook on medium-low heat for 2-3 minutes. Then add spinach,

cover the pan, and cook until spinach is just wilted, around another 3-4 minutes.

4. Remove from heat and place spinach into a bowl, mix feta into the spinach and stir to

combine. Add turkey bacon and mix ingredients together.

5. Using a very sharp knife, with the bone side down, make a widthwise cut in the middle of

the turkey breast from one end to the other. Using your hand, open up a pocket in the

turkey breast. Stuff the pocket with the spinach, feta and turkey bacon mixture. Close

the turkey breast as much as possible (the stuffing will be spilling out, which is fine).

6. Rub the outside of the turkey breast with 1 tablespoon of olive oil and sprinkle with salt,

pepper and garlic powder.

7. Add 1 tablespoon of olive oil to the pan and place the stuffed turkey breast into the pan,

bone side down. If you’re making other vegetables in the pan with the turkey, toss those

in olive oil and arrange around the turkey breast.

8. Cook at 400F/205C until an internal temperature of 165F/74C is reached, around 40

minutes.