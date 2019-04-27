Aurora the cat is looking for a new place to live in the Toronto area

High on her plushy perch is Aurora, oh-so-shy but oh-so-adorable, rescued from the cold with her three siblings, and still acclimating herself to the feeling of safety. Approach her slowly, hand extended, and she will, allow you to touch her.

Agile and swift, she excels at chasing that laser dot and frolicking about with her feline friends before cuddling up in the cozy kitten pile. Now what this angel needs is a quiet home, where, along with one of her fellow kittens, she will, with time, tenderness and patience, become the most loving and trusting of kitties.

If this is your home, please fill out an adoption application and contact us.

Meet Aurora

DOB: May 2018

Sex: Male

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

In order to ensure a smooth and successful adoption, please remember to check all the basic requirements for adopting before coming in to the shelter.

About this column:

