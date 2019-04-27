Recent News

Aurora the cat is looking for a new place to live in the Toronto area

April 27, 2019 Joel Levy Lifestyle, Pets

High on her plushy perch is Aurora, oh-so-shy but oh-so-adorable, rescued from the cold with her three siblings, and still acclimating herself to the feeling of safety. Approach her slowly, hand extended, and she will, allow you to touch her.

Agile and swift, she excels at chasing that laser dot and frolicking about with her feline friends before cuddling up in the cozy kitten pile. Now what this angel needs is a quiet home, where, along with one of her fellow kittens, she will, with time, tenderness and patience, become the most loving and trusting of kitties.

If this is your home, please fill out an adoption application and contact us.

Aurora the cat is looking for a new place to live in the Toronto area
Aurora

Meet Aurora

DOB: May 2018
Sex: Male
Spayed/Neutered: Yes
Declawed: No

 

In order to ensure a smooth and successful adoption, please remember to check all the basic requirements for adopting before coming in to the shelter.

 

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.

 

 

 

Joel Levy
About Joel Levy 1528 Articles
Editor-In-Chief at Toronto Guardian. Photographer and Writer for Toronto Guardian and Joel Levy Photography
Contact: Website Twitter

Related Articles

Copyright © 2019 | Toronto Guardian