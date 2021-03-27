“A Day in the Life” with Interior Designer Carolyn Wilbrink

Growing up a farmer’s daughter, Carolyn Wilbrink was raised with an innate sense of drive, work ethic, and persistence – qualities that are evident in her extensive design career. But one quality, more unmistakable than any, is Carolyn’s passion. And I know this firsthand. My wife lights up a room with her infectious energy, wit, and genuine love of life, making being around (and working with) Carolyn an indescribable joy.

Carolyn initially attended school for Broadcast Journalism. We were married young, just after college. After our wedding, while bartending/waitressing, Carolyn discovered her true calling. With a two-year-old at home, and still nursing our little girl, she put herself through night school for Interior Decorating.

With farmer’s strength in her blood, Carolyn started working in her field right away. This was 14 years ago. Since then, our family has blossomed (four kiddos!), and her career has flourished along with it.

Today, Carolyn is co-host, alongside her brother Billy, on HGTV Canada’s newest show, Farmhouse Facelift. It’s time that the world gets to see her designs.

Carolyn can turn any room into a work of art. And honestly, that’s no surprise, because she is one herself.

-Written by her husband, Craig Wilbrink

I’ve been helping out on our family farm ever since I was a little girl, so when I need a favour from my dad, I always repay it with manual labor, lol 😆
My entire world in one picture. I’m so blessed to be to a mama and raise these four beautiful kiddos – Jackson, 16, Brooklyn, 14, Case, 8, and Hunter, 7 – with my BEST friend and husband, Craig ❤️
My new work from home wardrobe. I’m a total nighthawk and I can run on pretty little sleep, so if I’m working from home during the day, I need to be as cozy and comfortable as possible.
Goofing around on site with a fun photo shoot. Craig had me in hysterics… as usual!
Anyone who knows me well knows how much I LOVE to eat – and a cold Guinness is my absolute FAVOURITE way to wind down. Our friends captured this shot once everything I ordered arrived at the table and I had to explain myself. Craig’s face says it all 😂
This picture is still so SURREAL to me!!! I still cannot believe that my brother Billy and I are the hosts of our own brand new show – Farmhouse Facelift on HGTV Canada! I’m beyond grateful for this opportunity 🥰
My first day on set of Farmhouse Facelift!!! My little man Hunter is a total mama’s boy so he spent the afternoon with us.

I’ve been snowmobiling since I was a little girl and it’s something that we absolutely LOVE doing as a family. We love the outdoors and spend as much time outside as we can. We’ll be on dirt bikes as soon as spring is here.

Which ‘hood are you in?

I live in Lynden, Ontario – we have less than 500 residents! I’m definitely a country girl at heart, but I absolutely love Toronto. I’ve been missing my trips to the city like crazy lately. I actually recently completed a full design/renovation in Liberty Village at the Toy Factory Lofts. Awesome ‘hood!

What do you do?

I own CW Design & Co! I make sure I’m involved in every aspect of the projects I take on from start to finish. It definitely keeps me busy, but it’s seriously my dream job. I’m also co-host (alongside my brother Billy) of HGTV’s brand-new show, Farmhouse Facelift!

What are you currently working on?

I’m working on a couple of bigger projects right now. I just began working on a huge 100-year-old farmhouse restoration in Burford, Ontario. I’m also currently partnered with Stratton Homes, with whom I’ve curated and designed a line of interior and exterior packages for a development in Muskoka. They specialize in modern builds that focus on creating a living environment and bringing the outside in.

Where can we find your work?

You can find my work on Instagram, or on my website. I’ve also been internationally featured in Cottages & Bungalows out of California, 20 Private Wohntraume out of Germany, and Style at Home here in Toronto. And of course, you can catch me on Farmhouse Facelift, Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV Canada!

 

 

 

