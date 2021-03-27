“A Day in the Life” with Interior Designer Carolyn Wilbrink

Growing up a farmer’s daughter, Carolyn Wilbrink was raised with an innate sense of drive, work ethic, and persistence – qualities that are evident in her extensive design career. But one quality, more unmistakable than any, is Carolyn’s passion. And I know this firsthand. My wife lights up a room with her infectious energy, wit, and genuine love of life, making being around (and working with) Carolyn an indescribable joy.

Carolyn initially attended school for Broadcast Journalism. We were married young, just after college. After our wedding, while bartending/waitressing, Carolyn discovered her true calling. With a two-year-old at home, and still nursing our little girl, she put herself through night school for Interior Decorating.

With farmer’s strength in her blood, Carolyn started working in her field right away. This was 14 years ago. Since then, our family has blossomed (four kiddos!), and her career has flourished along with it.

Today, Carolyn is co-host, alongside her brother Billy, on HGTV Canada’s newest show, Farmhouse Facelift. It’s time that the world gets to see her designs.

Carolyn can turn any room into a work of art. And honestly, that’s no surprise, because she is one herself.

-Written by her husband, Craig Wilbrink

Which ‘hood are you in?

I live in Lynden, Ontario – we have less than 500 residents! I’m definitely a country girl at heart, but I absolutely love Toronto. I’ve been missing my trips to the city like crazy lately. I actually recently completed a full design/renovation in Liberty Village at the Toy Factory Lofts. Awesome ‘hood!

What do you do?

I own CW Design & Co! I make sure I’m involved in every aspect of the projects I take on from start to finish. It definitely keeps me busy, but it’s seriously my dream job. I’m also co-host (alongside my brother Billy) of HGTV’s brand-new show, Farmhouse Facelift!

What are you currently working on?

I’m working on a couple of bigger projects right now. I just began working on a huge 100-year-old farmhouse restoration in Burford, Ontario. I’m also currently partnered with Stratton Homes, with whom I’ve curated and designed a line of interior and exterior packages for a development in Muskoka. They specialize in modern builds that focus on creating a living environment and bringing the outside in.

Where can we find your work?

You can find my work on Instagram, or on my website. I’ve also been internationally featured in Cottages & Bungalows out of California, 20 Private Wohntraume out of Germany, and Style at Home here in Toronto. And of course, you can catch me on Farmhouse Facelift, Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV Canada!