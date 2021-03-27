Cuda The Cool Kitty Is Looking For A New Home In Toronto

Cuda comes with free post-adoption support!

Look, Cuda gets it. He does.

He’s adorable, fluffy, and charming. He sees why everyone wants to pet him.

But, Cuda doesn’t consider himself much of a hugger these days. At nine years old, he enjoys being in good company, but values his personal space, too.

Cuda is looking for a quiet home where he can relax, take long, uninterrupted cat naps, and watch a documentary with you on the latest laser toy technology.

Cuda is sensitive to loud noises and can get a bit overstimulated, so he will need a place that can provide him a quiet and tranquil space to go to if he needs it. He is working on being more open to petting, but for now he prefers it in very small doses.

His ideal match will be with someone patient with Cuda while he settles into his new home, and who can give him the space and consideration he may need when handling him.

Cuda has a sweet and endearing personality, and he cannot wait to meet his new forever family.

Cuda has a sweet and endearing personality, and he cannot wait to meet his new forever family.

CUDA

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 9 years 2 months

Sex: Male

Size: Small

Colour: Brown/White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

