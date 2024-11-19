Charitable Choices: Caitlin Smith of Gilda’s Toronto

In the heart of Toronto, a beacon of hope shines for those affected by cancer. Gilda’s Toronto, named after the legendary comedian Gilda Radner, has been providing invaluable support to cancer patients and their families since 2001. Caitlin Smith, the organization’s Donor Relations Specialist, describes their mission as “helping people live while living with cancer.” This free-of-charge program offers expert-facilitated spaces for discussing cancer-related stress, support groups, individual sessions, and a range of activities designed to build coping skills. As Smith puts it, “No one should face cancer alone,” encapsulating the ethos that drives Gilda’s Toronto’s commitment to addressing the psychosocial needs of those navigating the challenging journey of cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Describe your charity/non-profit/volunteer work in a few sentences.

Gilda’s Toronto, named for famed comedian Gilda Radner, provides expert-facilitated spaces to discuss cancer-related stress and programs focused on coping skills, including support groups, individual sessions, social connections, education, healthy lifestyle and kids/youth support programs. We take a customized approach by coordinating services to create a circle of care for members, resources, and referrals for members and non-members. All programming is free of charge, ensuring there are no financial barriers to participating.

What problem does it aim to solve?

Our programming helps to reduce cancer-related stress for those diagnosed with cancer and those grieving the death of a family member due to cancer and provides support for their partners, children and youth.

Program participants report less isolation, strengthened interpersonal connections and reduced anxiety. Individuals living with cancer and their family, friends and caregivers are better equipped to integrate back into work, school and family life post-diagnosis.

When did you start/join it?

Gilda’s Toronto started in 2001. I have worked at Gilda’s Toronto since 2021.

What made you want to get involved?

Two phrases are the reasons that I support the work of Gilda’s Toronto: “Helping people live while living with cancer,” and “No one should face cancer alone.” Medical professionals provide the treatment necessary to treat the body while Gilda’s Toronto offers support for the psychosocial needs that are such an important part of the healing process.

What was the situation like when you started?

The year before I became a staff person, Gilda’s Toronto, like everyone else, underwent the tremendous upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic. All in-person programs were shifted to an online format. Program participants, especially those with compromised immune systems, appreciated the opportunity to continue to receive professionally-led programming in the safe environment of their own homes. We continue to offer our support groups, healthy lifestyle programs and educational opportunities online.

How has it changed since?

Gilda’s Toronto has begun to offer some in-person programs once again. Family nights, held six times a year, provide a relaxed environment for families to socialize with others who have similar lived experiences. Our Family Camp has been held for the last two years, providing an environment where the challenges of a cancer diagnosis can be set aside for a weekend while families enjoy traditional (canoeing, rock climbing, arts and crafts) and therapeutic art activities to create lasting memories.

What more needs to be done?

People are coming to Gilda’s Toronto with more complex needs, often with later-stage cancers. With the advances in treatment, people are living longer with cancer. The need for support has grown. We are also increasing our outreach to underserved communities.

How can our readers help?

Gilda’s Toronto is a registered charity and provides tax receipts for individual donations. We also reach out to corporations – we encourage your readers to find out if their employers are open to a donation and if they offer matching gifts to the charities that their employees support.

Where can we follow you?

PAY IT FORWARD: What is an awesome local charity that you love?

Camp Erin Toronto is a free, weekend bereavement camp for youth who are grieving the death of a significant person in their lives. Children and teens ages 6 to 17 attend a weekend camp experience that combines grief education and emotional support with fun, traditional camp activities. Led by bereavement professionals and caring volunteers, campers are provided a safe environment to explore their grief, learn essential coping skills, and make friends with peers who are also grieving. Camp Erin provides a unique opportunity for youth to increase levels of hope, enhance self-esteem and learn they are not alone.