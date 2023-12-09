Ikea the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Ikea is an adorable and beautiful girl who loves human interaction. Her positive energy is infectious, making her a joy to be around. This affectionate cat is well-suited for a home that appreciates her loving nature. She enjoys wand play, brushing sessions, and chilling beside her human companion. Ikea is sure to bring warmth and joy to any home lucky enough to have her. With her soft purrs and gentle demeanour, she forms an instant connection with anyone who crosses her path, creating lasting memories and fostering a sense of happiness in her forever home. Whether nestled in a cozy corner or playfully engaging in interactive sessions, Ikea’s endearing personality continues to brighten the days of those fortunate enough to share their lives with her.

Ikea

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 15 Years old

Sex: Female

Size: L

Colour: Grey

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

