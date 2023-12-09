Casa Madera for the Holidays

It seems like there’s a running theme to this year’s festive season. Grounded with intention and purpose has also moved into the realm of dining and we are all for this. As we look forward to 2024 with hope and optimism, we find more reason to give thanks for the air we breathe and the ingredients nature has blessed us with. If you’re searching for a beautiful place to have your holiday gatherings, Casa Madera is one spot that has a hold on our hearts.

Regardless if your festive get together are big or small, this restaurant located at 1 Hotel offers a unique exploration in dining that starts as soon as you enter. The greenery and the natural raw wood decor instantly soothes, yet excites.

For the holiday season Executive Chef Daniele Pisanu delights with savoury bites and diverse flavours. The festive menu inspired by Mexican, Mediterranean, ingredients and flavours with a hint of Asian touches brings a unique take on the season.

Chef Pisanu recently held the position of Sous Chef, beginning his tenure since the opening of Casa Madera’s Toronto outpost in April 2022. Prior to his arrival in Toronto, Pisanu had his formal training in Italy and has worked in fine dining kitchens including Bocca di Bacco in Berlin, Germany, Pilu at Freshwater in Sydney, Australia, and Hotel le Anfore in Villasimius, Italy.

Having drawn inspiration from his travels he’s become an expert in fusing world cuisines while ensuring his love for cooking remains at the core of his creations. His meticulously designed dishes offer guests a taste that is both inventive and exciting. He was the one that was credited for Casa Madera’s very popular immersive brunch experiences that blend sound, energy and taste.

At our first taste of the holidays event we began the evening setting intentions with a beautiful sound bath led by Luciana — both unique and bold in elevating the dining experience in the private area tucked away in the corner of the restaurant.

The family style sharing menu was equally beautiful. If you’re a fan of Casa Madera you already know that the menu, including the cocktail menu, are deeply rooted in the elements of life – earth, air, fire, and water. Here are just a few of the dishes on the festive menu this season! For a full glance at the menu and for reservations visit thecasamadera.com