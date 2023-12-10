Recipe for Soul Cakes from Chef Amanda Hamer

Chef Amanda Hamer, the owner of Edible Bliss 11 shared with us a unique recipe for Soul Cakes that you can recreate from the comfort of your home. As the creator of this Soul Cakes dish, she puts her own little spin on it by adding Renée’s Caesar dressing to the recipe. Soft in the middle and crunchy on the outside, this dish can be served as an appetizer or as a main component for a meal. The idea behind it was to use sole fish, but she finds that haddock fish is better to use. If you are eager to try something delectable and extremely easy, look no further, and check out this recipe.

Soul Cakes

Cook Time: 30 minutes

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 50 minutes

Serving: 4-6

Ingredients:

5 Fillets of haddock fish

1 medium Potato

Lemon zest of 1 lemon

1/3 cup Mayo or Renée’s Caesar dressing

1 tsp seasoned salt

2 tsp fresh or dry Parsley

3 tsp Lemon pepper spice

2 Eggs

1 cup Panko crumbs

1 cup of Flour

Directions:

1. Peel potatoes and chop them into medium-sized cubes. Bring a pot of water to a gentle boil and add potato. Cook until tender. About 20 minutes. Mash right away with mayo or Renée’s Caesar dressing, and set aside.

2. On a baking tray with parchment paper, bake fresh haddock fish. Season with salt and black pepper and bake at 350 F for 10 -12 minutes.

3. Combine fish, potatoes, seasonings, and herbs. (add another tablespoon of mayo, if need be.)

4. In three separate containers, place the flour in one container the Panko crumb in another container and crack two eggs and whisk in the third container.

5. Using a tablespoon as measurement, scoop the potato fish mixture twice roll into a ball and dip it into the flour, then into the egg mixture, then the Panko crumbs. Form in your hands like a round disk.

6. Set aside until all the fish and potato mixture is all dipped and coated.

7. Heat fry plan with 2 cups of oil. Fry on both sides until golden brown. About 8 to 10 minutes.