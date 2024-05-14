Shellers the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Introducing Shellers, a ray of sunshine on the lookout for her forever family! This delightful pup’s idea of a perfect day involves bouncing around with her foster mum and their resident dog, Susan, and engaging in rousing games of tug of war. With her irresistibly cute demeanour, Shellers eagerly dives into the toy box to retrieve her favourite playthings! Making the toys squeak may be a task yet mastered, but she’s getting there.

While Shellers may not be the biggest fan of fetch, she certainly makes up for it with her boundless energy and lightning-fast zoomies that leave everyone in awe. Sociable and friendly, she gets along well with both furry pals and humans, although she’s been a bit shy lately and could benefit from a patient and loving environment to help her regain confidence.

When it comes to walks, Shellers is a true gem on a leash, displaying impeccable leash manners. She may tug a bit here and there, but overall, she’s a joy to accompany on outdoor adventures. And here’s a delightful quirk: Shellers finds comfort in wearing sweaters, snuggling up in them before bedtime like a true cozy connoisseur!

As for crate training, Shellers is making strides, although she appreciates being settled and relaxed before bedtime. With a little couch snuggle time and her favourite sleeping otter by her side, she’s ready to drift off into dreamland. Her toilet training is also progressing steadily, though she may need a bit more time and patience, especially during inclement weather. (But really, who enjoys it when it’s raining when you have to ‘go’ in it?)

With a loving and understanding family, she’s sure to thrive and become the perfect furry companion. If you’re ready to open your heart and home to this super sweet pup, Shellers is eagerly waiting to fill your days with love, laughter, and lots of tail wags!

Shellers

Breed: Mixed Breed, Large (over 44 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 6 months

Sex: Female

Size: L

Colour: Brown / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

