Moki the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

If you’re looking for a cuddly companion who knows how to enjoy the good life, meet darling Moki. If it were up to him, the perfect day would include pets (face and tummy, please!), cuddles, and lots of playing (with cats, kids, toys, or just himself). And yes, maybe a little catnip, too. Moki is a food-driven feline, and to get on his good side just takes a few treats and some wet food.

Once he warms up to a new friend, Moki is an outgoing and playful pal for humans and other cats alike. He has lived with other cats and enjoys children, too. If you have other pets in your home, Toronto Humane Society staff would be happy to share resources to support a smooth introduction.

Moki

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 4 Years

Sex: Male

Size: M

Colour: White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

