Rose the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Rose is not just a cat; she’s a purr-sonality waiting to brighten your days with her infectious sweetness and affectionate nature. With fur as soft as rose petals and eyes that sparkle with warmth, Rose is truly a gem among felines.

This delightful lady is the epitome of friendliness. Whether you’re seeking a cuddle companion for cozy nights in or a playful pal for sunny afternoons, Rose is ready to be your constant companion. Her gentle demeanour and loving disposition make her the ideal addition to any home, where she’ll effortlessly weave her way into your heart.

Rose’s hobbies include lounging in sunny spots, chasing feather toys with gusto, and showering her humans with endless love and affection. She’s also a great listener, always there to lend an ear (or a paw) whenever you need a sympathetic companion. If you’re searching for a furry friend who radiates love and positivity, look no further than Rose.

Rose

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 1 Year Old

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: White / Grey

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.