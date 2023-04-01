Lola the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Lola is a bright-eyed beautiful young lady who may be shy at first, but loves affection once you’ve earned her trust. Lola is looking for a loving home that will encourage her to come out of her shell with a calm, and gentle demeanour.

Lola likes wand-toys! She might do well in a home that has another cat-friendly cat, so they could play together and keep each other company.

Lola

Age: 2 Years 2 Months

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: White / Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society's complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

