Sambal the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

February 25, 2025 Demian Vernieri Lifestyle, Pets

Sambal Belacan is an Akita and German Shepherd mix. He knows his basic commands, like sit, down, and stay. He is a very good boy, and well-behaved, although he’s extremely timid, shy and at times stubborn. He is food-motivated and enjoys play time at dog parks. Meet him today!

Sambal

Sambal

Breed: Akita, German Shepherd

Age: 2 Years 7 Months

Sex: Male

Size: XL

Colour: Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.

 

About Demian Vernieri 734 Articles
Demian is an Argentinian retired musician, avid gamer and editor for the Montréal Guardian, Toronto Guardian, Calgary Guardian and Vancouver Guardian websites.
Instagram

Related Articles