Sambal the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Sambal Belacan is an Akita and German Shepherd mix. He knows his basic commands, like sit, down, and stay. He is a very good boy, and well-behaved, although he’s extremely timid, shy and at times stubborn. He is food-motivated and enjoys play time at dog parks. Meet him today!

Sambal

Breed: Akita, German Shepherd

Age: 2 Years 7 Months

Sex: Male

Size: XL

Colour: Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

