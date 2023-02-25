New Jersey the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

New Jersey is part of a litter of 5, and brought to us with their mom, Miss America. This group was found abandoned, and are very new and shy to people! New Jersey’s adopters would have to take great patience in earning their trust and developing a strong bond to teach them that people and an indoor-home life are the best things! A home with another cat who could befriend New Jersey would be preferred, but not required.

New Jersey

Age: 5 Months

Sex: Female

Size: S

Colour: Grey / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

 

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.

 

 

