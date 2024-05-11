Dove the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Dove is a gentle soul looking for a patient and loving forever home where she can blossom at her own pace. This lovely kitty may be a bit reserved at first, but once she feels safe and secure, she’s sure to steal your heart with her affectionate nature.

She may initially prefer the safety of her cat tree hideaway, but with time and patience, she will gradually emerge to explore and seek affection. Dove absolutely adores being pet and brushed, and she melts into pure bliss with chin rubs and head scratches. Although she may startle easily, her sweet demeanour shines through as she warms up to new friends. Let’s help Dove find the loving forever home she deserves!

Dove

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 3 years old

Sex: Female

Size: S

Colour: Brown / Orange

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

