Cherry the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet Cherry, the epitome of sweetness wrapped in fur. This loving canine companion is known for her gentle demeanour and affectionate nature. At first glance, Cherry may appear a bit shy, but don’t let that fool once she feels comfortable, she’s quick to shower you with kisses and affection.

Cherry’s curious nature extends to her interactions with feline friends, showing an interest and curiosity towards cats in foster home. She remains calm, trying to play with them and lots of sniffing. Her adaptable personality makes her a joy to have around, as she’s always eager to explore new experiences and make new friends.

When it’s time to unwind, Cherry proves to be a pro at relaxation. She settles into her crate with ease after just a few minutes, making her the ideal companion for both lively adventures and quiet evenings at home.

With her endearing charm and loving spirit, Cherry has undoubtedly captured the hearts of all who have the pleasure of knowing her.

Cherry

Age: 2 Years old

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Tan / Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.