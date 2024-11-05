Laura Isidean, Past Chair of Wellspring Cancer Support Foundation, shares her journey with the charity, which provides free programs to help cancer patients and their families cope with the emotional, physical, and financial challenges of the disease. After her own breast cancer diagnosis, Laura found Wellspring’s services invaluable and joined the Board in 2017.

Wellspring has since expanded its reach through a digital platform, offering support Canada-wide, but with over 650 new cancer diagnoses daily, more work remains. Laura urges readers to spread the word about Wellspring’s services and consider supporting their upcoming events, such as the Light Up Wellspring fundraiser.

Describe your charity/non-profit/volunteer work in a few sentences.

Wellspring helps people live better with cancer. It is a Canadian charity that offers a wide range of programs and services at no charge and without referral, to anyone, with any type of cancer, at any stage in their journey. Wellspring has physical centres in Ontario and Alberta, and provides online programs to all Canadians.

What problem does it aim to solve?

In addition to dealing with pain, nausea and fatigue, many cancer patients are worried about their families, finances, jobs and future. For many, significant physical, emotional, and financial challenges persist for years after diagnosis, and for some, the situation seems unrecoverable.

More than one in two patients with cancer report they have symptoms causing distress during treatment.

Wellspring has devoted its work to addressing these non-medical impacts of cancer. Research shows cancer patients who participate in the types of programs offered at Wellspring experience improved mental health resulting in higher quality of life and lower healthcare costs.

In other words, Wellspring’s programs and supports benefit cancer patients, caregivers and their families, and reduce the strain on healthcare resources.

When did you start/join it?

I joined the Board of Directors in 2017.

What made you want to get involved?

I was diagnosed with breast cancer 10 years ago. During treatment, I participated in supportive cancer care programs at Wellspring, including nutrition, cancer exercise and yoga. Wellspring was a warm and welcoming refuge, where I found a special community of members that uplift each other; this gave me hope and increased my resilience. I immediately knew that this is an organization that has high impact, and I wanted to give back in every way possible.

What was the situation like when you started?

When I was a Wellspring member and first joined the Board, most evidence-informed programs were delivered in person at one of the physical centres in Ontario and Alberta.

How has it changed since?

Wellspring has undergone a digital transformation and now offers comprehensive programs and resources Canada-wide through its Virtual Centre, in addition to its physical centres.

Partnerships with National Organizations have expanded, and Hospital Community Hubs in Toronto have been established, to make programs as accessible as possible to patients.

What more needs to be done?

With over 650 Canadians being diagnosed with cancer every day, Wellspring aims to support anyone, with any type of cancer, at any stage in their journey – we want to reach them wherever they are and raise awareness about how we can help with their emotional, practical and physical needs.

How can our readers help?

Please spread the word among family, friends and caregivers who are diagnosed with cancer – if you or a loved one has cancer, Wellspring is here for you, free of charge and without referral.

Wellspring does not receive core government or hospital funding. Instead, we rely on the generosity of the community so please consider Wellspring in your giving plans.

Do you have any events coming up?

In November, Light Up Wellspring will begin. Light Up is our annual holiday fundraising event that serves to brighten up the lives of individuals living with cancer. You can purchase physical ornaments that hang in our Toronto or Oakville centres, or light up branches of our online tree.

Then stay tuned in the New Year for our Well Dressed for Spring event – a fantastic fashion show that raises funds to help people living with cancer and their loved ones.

Where can we follow you?

Website | LinkedIn | Facebook

PAY IT FORWARD: What is an awesome local charity that you love?

Toronto Foundation for making philanthropy accessible and their donor learning journeys.