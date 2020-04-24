Toronto Restaurants Launch Do-Good Prix Fixe Meal Delivery Program

It’s safe to say that wining and dining at Toronto’s beloved restaurants is one of the things its residents miss the most.

Recently, however, some of the city’s restaurants have adapted to offer their culinary goodness from the comfort (and, yes, painful familiarity) of your home. On April 22, Isolish launched to unite some Toronto restaurants to host a revolving selection of four-course prix fixe meals with a portion of the proceeds going to Daily Bread Food Bank.

Spots like Miku, Il Covo, The Drake, Lake Inez, BBs Diner, and Barque will deliver their multi-course meals, which cost $60-$100 and include an optional wine pairing. Customers also have the opportunity to purchase a specialty cocktail kit featuring three different cocktails created exclusively for isolish by Canadian award-winning Empress 1908 Gin and Fentimans botanically brewed beverages. Each “Cocktail Kit For Two” comes with all of the ingredients you need to mix your own cocktails at home. Customers can pick your menu here and the restaurant delivers it on their participating day.

Not only is the new initiative a way to support hard-hit local businesses, it also benefits the local community in these trying times; $5 from every meal purchased will support Daily Bread Food Bank’s COVID-19 response efforts.

“Food is a human right, and we are grateful to our city’s makers, chefs, and restaurateurs for supporting Daily Bread Food Bank’s hunger relief efforts during this critical time”, said Neil Hetherington, CEO, Daily Bread Food Bank. “We are incredibly grateful to the restaurant community for rallying together to ensure everyone can access the food they need.”

The Isolish initiative was developed by a group of local creative businesses that came together to support the restaurant industry and continue the city’s tradition of prix fixe menus – all while practicing social isolation guidelines, of course. The group includes Makers, Linda & Linda, Ambassador AI, and Array of Stars.

Tickets can be purchased at www.isolish.to up to 48-hours in advance of each restaurant’s delivery date:

Miku – Thursday, April 30

The Drake – Friday, May 1

Il Covo – Saturday, May 2

Barque – Thursday, May 7

BB’s Diner – Friday, May 8

Lake Inez – Saturday, May 9