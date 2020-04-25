Help Little Buddy Find a New Forever Home in Toronto

Little Buddy is a loving boy who is just looking for a nice quiet place to be with his favourite people. Sure, he takes a little while to warm up, but once he does, it’s clear that he wants your attention and love. He loves nothing more than twisting through your legs and flopping out on your feet. He’s become a purring machine during his evening routine of watching TV on the couch. He loves to have his head resting on your hand: all the better for you to gently stroke his head and face!

Toys? Sure. He’s been known to blissfully roll around on the floor with a toy and some catnip. But what really gets this guy going is playing at night! Nothing better than causing a ruckus when everyone else is asleep.

He likes to spend most days relaxing and surveying his domain from high places. The top of your kitchen cupboards, for example. He even likes his bed being up high. That way, he can power nap without giving up his rule. His evenings, before the lights go off and his craziness kicks on, are spent with snuggles.

That all being said, Little Buddy is a sensitive guy. It takes time for him to open up to his humans, and doesn’t like rowdy spaces or being touched too much. He prefers people move around him slowly and, apart from head scratches, keep their hands to themselves.

His ideal home is quiet and on the more mature side. Young children are great and all, but he’s not exactly a fan of people running around the house, grabbing him, picking him up, surprising him with kisses. Stuff some kids might like to do with a pet. He likes quiet places and being given his space, especially while he adjusts to his new home. It will take him for Little Buddy to be comfortable with touch and other forms of affection.

Little Buddy is just looking for someone to sit next to him on the couch watching TV. Right now, he has been spending his time snuggling with his foster parent. Resting his head on top of their hand and getting a good rub around the head, face and front of his neck. An affectionate boy looking for a home where he can feel safe and secure.

To learn more about Little Buddy, please contact our adoptions team at adoptions@torontohumanesociety.com. If you are interested in giving him a home, you can fill begin the virtual adoptions process at adopt-a-pet/adoption-process

Little Buddy comes with 4 free training sessions after adoption!

Little Buddy

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 5 years 6 months

Sex: Male

Size: Small

Colour: Black/White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

