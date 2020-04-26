Hakka Wonton from Chef Nick Liu of DaiLo Resturant

This week, Chef Nick Liu of DaiLo Restaurant and Lopan Bar gave us his family recipe of Hakka Wontons!

Hakka Wonton

Ingredients

1 pack wonton skins

1 lb minced pork

1 lb shrimp, peeled, deveined, minced

0.5 oz dried shrimp, soaked in hot water for 20 min, minced

0.25 cups water

0.5 tablespoons soy sauce

0.5 tablespoon shrimp stock

0.25 cup corn starch

0.5 teaspoon sugar

1 egg white

0.25 teaspoon pepper

0.5 teaspoon salt

For the Sauce

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons Oyster sauce

2 tablespoons Chili oil

to taste Sriracha

Directions

After peeling the shrimp place the shells in a medium size pot. Add a pinch of salt and just enough water to cover your shells. Tip- For a better stock add some onion, garlic, ginger and carrot. Bring up to a boil on high heat. Turn down heat to medium-high and simmer until the liquid reduces to half, approximately 5-10 min. Take your pot off the heat and strain through a fine mesh strainer into a stainless steel bowl. Place in fridge to cool before using.

Filling

Strain off the dried shrimp discarding the water. Optional- I like to fry off my dry shrimp in a small saucepan with a little canola oil for more flavor. Combined the dried shrimp and fresh shrimp on a cutting board and chop to a fine mince. Tip- If you have a meat grinder the texture will turn out better and it will take you half the amount of time. In a large bowl combined all ingredients together, except for the wonton skins, and mix well.

Making Wontons

Place a wonton skin on a clean surface so it looks like a diamond. Place a small amount of wonton mix in the center. Wet the bottom corner of the wonton skin with water and fold it up to the opposite corner. Press the edges to seal. Wet the two side corners with water and bring them together and press firm to join. Repeat above until all your wonton mix is used up. Place wontons on a lined baking tray and place in freezer

Cooking Method

Place a large soup pot of water on the stove top and turn the heat to high. Bring the water to a boil. Carefully put your wontons in the boiling water, stir after 2 min, cook for 5-7 min. Stating the obvious- only cook the amount of wontons you want to eat. This recipe makes quite a bit dumplings. Carefully pour the pot out into a colander over a sink. Drain the water out and place wontons in a stainless steel. Be careful not to splatter when pouring the wontons in the colander.

Sauce